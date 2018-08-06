Yankees’ Single-A affiliate loses despite throwing a perfect game in regulation

Minor league pitcher Deivi Garcia retired all 21 batters he faced over seven innings against the Clearwater Threshers for the Tampa Tarpons in a matchup between the advanced Single-A affiliates of the Phillies and Yankees, respectively, on Monday. Garcia struck out 12 and issued zero walks on 82 pitches in the back end of a doubleheader.

Despite Garcia’s effort, the game remained a scoreless tie heading into the eighth inning, which is extra innings at that level. Threshers outfielder Luke Williams started the top of the eighth on second base, per minor league rules. Christian Morris replaced Garcia on the mound. Kevin Markham, leading off the inning, managed to reach base thanks to a missed catch error by shortstop Diego Castillo, which also allowed Williams to advance to third base. Edgar Cabral then grounded out, failing to bring home the go-ahead run, but advanced Markham to second base. Daniel Brito hit another ground ball, this time allowing Williams to score the tie-breaking run on a fielder’s choice.

In the bottom half of the eighth, Threshers reliever Alberto Tirado set down the side in order to give the Threshers the 1-0 victory even though they had a perfect game tossed against them in regulation.

J.J. Cooper of Baseball America said he reached out to Minor League Baseball to see how they handle official definitions of a perfect game since an extra-inning perfect game is impossible due to the rule stating that the batting team begins each extra inning with a runner on second base.

