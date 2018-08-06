Robinson Cano to begin his rehab assignment

The Pirates announced on Monday that the club acquired shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and cash considerations from the Rays in exchange for minor league pitcher Matt Seelinger. The cash considerations will likely cover some portion of the remainder of Hechavarria’s $5.9 million salary.

Hechavarria, 29, has not hit much as usual, batting .258/.289/.332 with three home runs and 26 RBI in 237 plate appearances. However, he is still slick with the glove at shortstop. He could be utilized late in games as a defensive replacement for the Pirates. Hechavarria, who is eligible for free agency after the season, is not likely to unseat Jordy Mercer from the starting role at shortstop.

Seelinger, 23, was selected by the Pirates in the 28th round of the 2017 draft. This season, with Single-A West Virginia, the right-hander posted a 3.03 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 11 walks in 32 2/3 innings of relief.

