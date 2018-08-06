Report: Joe Mauer, Logan Morrison clear waivers

Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Twins 1B/DH Joe Mauer and Logan Morrison have cleared waivers. That means the Twins can freely try to work out a trade with any team that might be interested in either player.

This doesn’t mean the Twins are dying to unload Mauer and Morrison. As mentioned in our yearly reminder, teams will often put a handful of players on waivers. Typically, those players are back-end starters, middle relievers, underperforming players on short-term deals, and veterans past their prime with expensive contracts. Every now and then you do see a blockbuster trade through waivers like last year when the Astros acquired Justin Verlander from the Tigers. Most of the time, though, it’s the Mike Fierses and Jordan Lyleses of the baseball world getting moved this time of the year. Any player acquired before 11:59 PM on August 31 would be eligible for his new team’s postseason roster. Any player acquired after that point would be ineligible for the postseason.

Mauer, 35, is hitting .275/.357/.367 with three home runs and 34 RBI in 348 plate appearances this season. He is owed the remainder of his $23 million salary and owns a full no-trade clause, so a lot of things would have to happen in order for Mauer to change uniforms. Mauer becomes eligible for free agency once the season is over.

Morrison, 30, has disappointed with a .195/.289/.387 batting line with 15 home runs and 39 RBI in 343 PA this year. He’s owed the remainder of his $6.5 million salary for the season and has a 2019 option worth $8 million with a $1 million buyout.

