Mike Trout receives cortisone injection in sore right wrist

Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been held out of the lineup since August 1, when he jammed his wrist sliding during last Wednesday’s game against the Rays. Trout received a cortisone injection in his right wrist, the club announced. The Angels are calling his status day-to-day.
Trout, 26, is having another historically great season. He’s batting .309/.459/.624 with 30 home runs, 60 RBI, 82 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases in 482 plate appearances.
Eric Young, Jr. has been handling center field in Trout’s absence. Unsurprisingly, the Angels have gone 1-4 in the five games Trout has missed. Young is again starting in center, batting ninth in Monday night’s lineup against the Tigers.
Former major leaguer Rick Ankiel recently pitched in the Bluegrass World Series, a tournament that pits former major leaguers against college and semi-pro players. The 39-year-old lefty pitched an inning in the game, recording a strikeout. Ankiel also threw a runner out from right field and went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs batted in.
On Monday, Ankiel officially announced his plan to attempt a comeback as a relief pitcher. Ankiel currently serves as an analyst for FOX Sports Midwest, so that’s where he made his announcement:
Of note, Ankiel said, “When I take a look at pros and cons, I can make a whole list of pros. I got nothing on the cons. Zero.” He added, “When you take a look at baseball, the game has swung back around to my style of pitching when you walk about the big curve balls, fastballs up. So I feel like why not come back as a lefty reliever and put one more chapter in the book.”
Ankiel plans to take his comeback attempt seriously. He said, “Obviously, for the Bluegrass World Series, I wasn’t in what you would call pitching shape, so I’m going to take the next three, four months here and the offseason to get in the best shape I possibly can and see what it feels like.”
Ankiel last appeared in the majors in 2013 but he hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2004. He famously battled a case of the “yips” in the 2000 postseason. He pitched only 24 innings in 2001 and 10 in ’04 before transitioning to become a full-time outfielder. He didn’t play in the majors in 2005-06, then returned with the Cardinals in ’07. Ankiel also wore the uniform of the Royals, Braves, Nationals, Astros, and Mets before fading out after the 2013 season.