Corey Seager to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left hip

The Dodgers announced on Monday that shortstop Corey Seager will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left hip tomorrow in New York City. Seager is expected to resume baseball activities in January.
Seager, 24, was already out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early May. In 26 games this season before landing on the disabled list, Seager hit .267/.348/.396 with two home runs and 13 RBI across 115 plate appearances.
Chris Taylor has started the vast majority of games at shortstop in Seager’s absence. Manny Machado, acquired from the Orioles last month, has started six games at shortstop and 11 at third base since joining the Dodgers.
Former major leaguer Rick Ankiel recently pitched in the Bluegrass World Series, a tournament that pits former major leaguers against college and semi-pro players. The 39-year-old lefty pitched an inning in the game, recording a strikeout. Ankiel also threw a runner out from right field and went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs batted in.
On Monday, Ankiel officially announced his plan to attempt a comeback as a relief pitcher. Ankiel currently serves as an analyst for FOX Sports Midwest, so that’s where he made his announcement:
Of note, Ankiel said, “When I take a look at pros and cons, I can make a whole list of pros. I got nothing on the cons. Zero.” He added, “When you take a look at baseball, the game has swung back around to my style of pitching when you walk about the big curve balls, fastballs up. So I feel like why not come back as a lefty reliever and put one more chapter in the book.”
Ankiel plans to take his comeback attempt seriously. He said, “Obviously, for the Bluegrass World Series, I wasn’t in what you would call pitching shape, so I’m going to take the next three, four months here and the offseason to get in the best shape I possibly can and see what it feels like.”
Ankiel last appeared in the majors in 2013 but he hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2004. He famously battled a case of the “yips” in the 2000 postseason. He pitched only 24 innings in 2001 and 10 in ’04 before transitioning to become a full-time outfielder. He didn’t play in the majors in 2005-06, then returned with the Cardinals in ’07. Ankiel also wore the uniform of the Royals, Braves, Nationals, Astros, and Mets before fading out after the 2013 season.