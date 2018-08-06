Tampa Bay Rays

Carlos Gomez flops after hit by pitch

By Craig CalcaterraAug 6, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
Carlos Gomez (a) likes to crowd the plate and thus gets hit by pitches more than just about anyone; and (b) is the current active leader in being entertaining and demonstrative on the field. As such, it’s no surprise at all that he found a way to make a hit-by-pitch kind of fun over the weekend.

Gomez’s Rays were playing the White Sox down in St. Pete on Saturday when a Carlos Rodon fastball found his back. Rather than grunt and grimace he went all soccer floppy with it:

His teammates loved it:

That was about as much damage as anyone would do against Rodon that evening — he allowed only one unearned run on three hits and somehow survived walking five dudes and hitting Gomez — and the White Sox won. But at least someone had some fun with it all.

Aaron Judge still isn’t swinging a bat

By Craig CalcaterraAug 6, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
The Yankees are coming off of one of their worst weekends in ages and now Yankees fans wake up to some more bad news: Aaron Judge is apparently still experiencing pain in his wrist and has yet to resume swinging a bat. He just started throwing a baseball, in fact, and it’s unclear when he’ll be swinging.

Judge has been out a week and a half or so. The original expectation was that he would miss around three weeks. Guess we’ll see, but it seems a bit bleak at the moment.

Judge is hitting .285/.398/.548 with 26 homers. They could really use him back in the lineup.