Athletics acquire Mike Fiers from Tigers

The Athletics announced that the club acquired pitcher Mike Fiers from the Tigers in exchange for two players to be named later or cash considerations. Pitcher Jeremy Bleich was designated for assignment to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Fiers.
The Tigers and A’s were reportedly close to a deal involving Fiers leading up to the trade deadline last Tuesday but a deal was never consummated. They were finally able to reach an agreement about a week later.
Fiers, 33, has put together a solid year for the Tigers, posting a 3.48 ERA with an 87/26 K/BB ratio in 119 innings across 21 starts. He will slot into the back of the Athletics’ starting rotation. Fiers also jumps into a pennant race as the A’s trail the Astros by four games in the AL West and hold the second AL Wild Card slot.
The Houston Astros have placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain. Springer injured his thumb on a head-first slide while being caught stealing in yesterday’s game against the Dodgers. He’s expected to be out two weeks.
Derek Fisher has been recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the active roster. Tony Kemp will likely see the most time in the leadoff spot.
Springer is having a down season, but he’s still hitting .250/.335/.436 with 19 homers and 58 RBI. Assuming Fisher gets a lot of his playing time, it’ll be a downgrade for an Astros team doing its best to hold off the surging Oakland Athletics.
A second downgrade in as many days in fact, as Lance McCullers Jr., exited Saturday’s game after experiencing forearm soreness and was placed on the 10-day disabled list himself. Jose Altuve is riding pine right now too with a sore right knee.