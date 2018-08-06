Athletics acquire Mike Fiers from Tigers

The Athletics announced that the club acquired pitcher Mike Fiers from the Tigers in exchange for two players to be named later or cash considerations. Pitcher Jeremy Bleich was designated for assignment to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Fiers.

The Tigers and A’s were reportedly close to a deal involving Fiers leading up to the trade deadline last Tuesday but a deal was never consummated. They were finally able to reach an agreement about a week later.

Fiers, 33, has put together a solid year for the Tigers, posting a 3.48 ERA with an 87/26 K/BB ratio in 119 innings across 21 starts. He will slot into the back of the Athletics’ starting rotation. Fiers also jumps into a pennant race as the A’s trail the Astros by four games in the AL West and hold the second AL Wild Card slot.

Follow @Baer_Bill