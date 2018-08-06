Astros place George Springer on disabled list

The Houston Astros have placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain. Springer injured his thumb on a head-first slide while being caught stealing in yesterday’s game against the Dodgers. He’s expected to be out two weeks.

Derek Fisher has been recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the active roster. Tony Kemp will likely see the most time in the leadoff spot.

Springer is having a down season, but he’s still hitting .250/.335/.436 with 19 homers and 58 RBI. Assuming Fisher gets a lot of his playing time, it’ll be a downgrade for an Astros team doing its best to hold off the surging Oakland Athletics.

A second downgrade in as many days in fact, as Lance McCullers Jr., exited Saturday’s game after experiencing forearm soreness and was placed on the 10-day disabled list himself. Jose Altuve is riding pine right now too with a sore right knee.

