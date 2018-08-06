Getty Images

Astros place George Springer on disabled list

By Craig CalcaterraAug 6, 2018, 3:19 PM EDT
The Houston Astros have placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain. Springer injured his thumb on a head-first slide while being caught stealing in yesterday’s game against the Dodgers. He’s expected to be out two weeks.

Derek Fisher has been recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the active roster. Tony Kemp will likely see the most time in the leadoff spot.

Springer is having a down season, but he’s still hitting .250/.335/.436 with 19 homers and 58 RBI. Assuming Fisher gets a lot of his playing time, it’ll be a downgrade for an Astros team doing its best to hold off the surging Oakland Athletics.

A second downgrade in as many days in fact, as Lance McCullers Jr., exited Saturday’s game after experiencing forearm soreness and was placed on the 10-day disabled list himself. Jose Altuve is riding pine right now too with a sore right knee.

Pirates acquire Adeiny Hechavarria from Rays

By Bill BaerAug 6, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
The Pirates announced on Monday that the club acquired shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and cash considerations from the Rays in exchange for minor league pitcher Matt Seelinger. The cash considerations will likely cover some portion of the remainder of Hechavarria’s $5.9 million salary.

Hechavarria, 29, has not hit much as usual, batting .258/.289/.332 with three home runs and 26 RBI in 237 plate appearances. However, he is still slick with the glove at shortstop. He could be utilized late in games as a defensive replacement for the Pirates. Hechavarria, who is eligible for free agency after the season, is not likely to unseat Jordy Mercer from the starting role at shortstop.

Seelinger, 23, was selected by the Pirates in the 28th round of the 2017 draft. This season, with Single-A West Virginia, the right-hander posted a 3.03 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 11 walks in 32 2/3 innings of relief.