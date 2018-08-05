Mike Scioscia
Report: Mike Scioscia to step down after the 2018 season

By Ashley VarelaAug 5, 2018, 12:17 AM EDT
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Angels manager Mike Scioscia is expected to step down from his position after the 2018 season. The club has not officially confirmed the decision, however, and nothing appears to be finalized just yet.

Nothing has changed with regard to Scioscia’s contract with the team, which was already set to expire after the season. It’s important to note that his expected decision isn’t coming from any dissatisfaction on the Angels’ part, either — Rosenthal clarifies that there’s no pressure on the 59-year-old skipper to step down.

Rather, it seems to be the natural conclusion of an impressive 19-year managerial track in the majors, one that gives Scioscia the sixth-longest tenure (with a single team) of any MLB manager behind Connie Mack, John McGraw, Walter Alston, Bobby Cox and Tommy Lasorda. He’s checked off every box worth filling, from a World Series championship in 2002 to the winningest season in franchise history (100-62 in 2008) to the oversight of some of the best and brightest talents in the game and two American League Manager of the Year Awards (2002, 2009) to boot.

Still, there are plenty of reasons Scioscia might be ready to hang up his cap by the end of 2018. The veteran skipper hasn’t seen a winning season since 2015 nor a playoff run since 2014, and the current roster isn’t exactly positioned for a postseason run as they sit 15.5 games back of the division-leading Astros. Through Saturday, the team is two wins shy of .500 with a 55-57 record in 2018, bringing Scioscia’s running total to 1,625 career wins and 1,403 losses. There’s no word yet if he plans on seeking another role within the Angels’ organization or a managerial role with a different team, or if he simply intends to enter a well-deserved retirement.

Bryce Harper exits game with leg injury

Bryce Harper
By Ashley VarelaAug 4, 2018, 9:51 PM EDT
Nationals slugger Bryce Harper made a hasty departure from Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Reds after taking a pitch off of his right leg in the sixth inning. He was immediately attended to by a team trainer and was able to finish out the inning, but appeared to be limping after he attempted to track down a leadoff double in the seventh and was quickly pulled from the game. The team has yet to reveal a formal diagnosis for their star outfielder.

Harper went 0-for-3 against the Reds’ Matt Harvey and Austin Brice after collecting a single and double in the first game of the doubleheader. While his season totals aren’t exactly hitting career-high marks — entering Saturday, he slashed .230/.377/.492 with 26 home runs and an .869 OPS across 464 PA in 2018 — he’s started to amp up his production levels in the second half so far.

Following Harper’s departure in the seventh, Adam Eaton manned right field in his place. The Nationals are on pace to split the doubleheader with the Reds following their 7-1 loss this afternoon; they’re currently leading 6-2 in the eighth.