Mike Scioscia denies reports that he’ll step down after 2018 season

Update: Scioscia said Sunday that reports of him stepping away from his position after 2018 were “poppycock,” per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

***

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Angels manager Mike Scioscia is expected to step down from his position after the 2018 season. The club has not officially confirmed the decision, however, and nothing appears to be finalized just yet.

Nothing has changed with regard to Scioscia’s contract with the team, which was already set to expire after the season. It’s important to note that his expected decision isn’t coming from any dissatisfaction on the Angels’ part, either — Rosenthal clarifies that there’s no pressure on the 59-year-old skipper to step down.

Rather, it seems to be the natural conclusion of an impressive 19-year managerial track in the majors, one that gives Scioscia the sixth-longest tenure (with a single team) of any MLB manager behind Connie Mack, John McGraw, Walter Alston, Bobby Cox and Tommy Lasorda. He’s checked off every box worth filling, from a World Series championship in 2002 to the winningest season in franchise history (100-62 in 2008) to the oversight of some of the best and brightest talents in the game and two American League Manager of the Year Awards (2002, 2009) to boot.

Still, there are plenty of reasons Scioscia might be ready to hang up his cap by the end of 2018. The veteran skipper hasn’t seen a winning season since 2015 nor a playoff run since 2014, and the current roster isn’t exactly positioned for a postseason run as they sit 15.5 games back of the division-leading Astros. Through Saturday, the team is two wins shy of .500 with a 55-57 record in 2018, bringing Scioscia’s running total to 1,625 career wins and 1,403 losses. There’s no word yet if he plans on seeking another role within the Angels’ organization or a managerial role with a different team, or if he simply intends to enter a well-deserved retirement.