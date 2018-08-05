Cardinals claim Tyson Ross

Right-hander Tyson Ross has been claimed off waivers by the Cardinals, the teams announced Sunday. A corresponding move will be made on Monday when Ross is officially added to the roster. He’s expected to join the Cardinals as they kick off another road series in Miami.

Ross, 31, signed a minors pact with the Padres in the offseason and was guaranteed a $1.75 million base salary after cracking the major-league roster. He posted a 6-9 record in 22 starts with a 4.45 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 7.8 SO/9 through 123 1/3 innings, though his numbers began to balloon after a handful of rough starts during his last month with the team.

Even so, the righty is owed just over $500,000 for the remainder of the 2018 season, making the claim a no-brainer for the Cardinals. They currently sit 7.5 games back of the division lead in the NL Central, but will need to continue strengthening a weakened rotation if they intend to make a serious run at the postseason, especially with Michael Wacha not yet cleared to throw, Adam Wainwright still dealing with elbow inflammation and the oft-injured Carlos Martinez recently sidelined with a shoulder strain.