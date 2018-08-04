Yankees acquire George Kontos from Indians

The Yankees have acquired right-handed reliever George Kontos from the Indians, per official team announcements on Saturday. The Indians will receive cash considerations in the deal. Kontos is expected to report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Kontos, 33, split his 2018 season in short-lived stints with the Pirates and Indians before getting designated for assignment on July 6. The righty pitched to a combined 4.68 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 4.7 SO/9 over 25 innings for the two teams. While he looked considerably better in the minors, allowing just two runs and striking out 12 in 16 innings for Triple-A Columbus, it’s not certain that he’ll make his way back to the majors before the end of the year.

This is a coming home of sorts for Kontos, who was selected by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2006 draft and made his debut with the club back in 2011. As the Yankees currently sport the best bullpen in the league, with a cumulative 3.11 ERA and 6.8 fWAR, the veteran right-hander will serve as bullpen insurance/depth at Triple-A for the time being.