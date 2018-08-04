Yankees acquire George Kontos from Indians

The Yankees have acquired right-handed reliever George Kontos from the Indians, per official team announcements on Saturday. The Indians will receive cash considerations in the deal. Kontos is expected to report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Kontos, 33, split his 2018 season in short-lived stints with the Pirates and Indians before getting designated for assignment on July 6. The righty pitched to a combined 4.68 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 4.7 SO/9 over 25 innings for the two teams. While he looked considerably better in the minors, allowing just two runs and striking out 12 in 16 innings for Triple-A Columbus, it’s not certain that he’ll make his way back to the majors before the end of the year.
This is a coming home of sorts for Kontos, who was selected by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2006 draft and made his debut with the club back in 2011. As the Yankees currently sport the best bullpen in the league, with a cumulative 3.11 ERA and 6.8 fWAR, the veteran right-hander will serve as bullpen insurance/depth at Triple-A for the time being.
Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler may be done for the season after fouling a ball off of his left foot during Friday’s 7-6 loss to the Pirates. He suffered the injury in the sixth inning, but stayed on the field through the top of the eighth inning, when he felt a “pop” after running from first to second base. He’s expected to undergo further evaluation on Saturday and is likely to hit the 10-day disabled list, though the team has yet to announce a projected due date for his return.
Prior to his early departure on Friday, Fowler went 2-for-4 against the Pirates with a pair of base hits and a walk. He’s still struggling to raise his numbers from their career-worst totals after producing a .180/.278/.298 batting line, 18 extra-base hits and five stolen bases across 334 plate appearances. It hasn’t helped, of course, that he was sidelined for nearly six weeks after taking a pitch off of his right knee.
While Fowler prepares for a lengthy rehab stint, second baseman Kolten Wong is expected to fill the vacancy on the Cardinals’ roster as he comes off the DL on Saturday. Comments made by club president John Mozeliak indicate that rookie outfielders Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill will be given more opportunities in the interim, too, as will Yairo Munoz, who filled in for Fowler on Friday.