Rays call up Brandon Lowe

The Rays promoted infield/outfield prospect Brandon Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, Daniel Robertson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain.
It’s the first move to a major-league roster for 24-year-old Lowe, who placed no. 9 in the Rays’ system during MLB Pipeline’s midseason prospect rankings. He’s had a monster season so far, dominating at both the Double- and Triple-A level with a combined .297/.391/.558 batting line, 22 home runs and a .949 OPS through 445 plate appearances.
With Robertson sidelined for the next few weeks (and possibly the season, if surgery is recommended), Lowe figures to see some regular playing time in an infield that will also feature shortstop prospect Willy Adames. Adames, Tampa Bay’s no. 2 prospect in 2017, was recalled from Triple-A late last month and has slashed a modest .213/.263/.328 with six extra-base hits and a .591 OPS in 133 PA over the course of the season.
The Yankees have acquired right-handed reliever George Kontos from the Indians, per official team announcements on Saturday. The Indians will receive cash considerations in the deal. Kontos is expected to report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Kontos, 33, split his 2018 season in short-lived stints with the Pirates and Indians before getting designated for assignment on July 6. The righty pitched to a combined 4.68 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 4.7 SO/9 over 25 innings for the two teams. While he looked considerably better in the minors, allowing just two runs and striking out 12 in 16 innings for Triple-A Columbus, it’s not certain that he’ll make his way back to the majors before the end of the year.
This is a coming home of sorts for Kontos, who was selected by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2006 draft and made his debut with the club back in 2011. As the Yankees currently sport the best bullpen in the league, with a cumulative 3.11 ERA and 6.8 fWAR, the veteran right-hander will serve as bullpen insurance/depth at Triple-A for the time being.