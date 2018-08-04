Rays call up Brandon Lowe

The Rays promoted infield/outfield prospect Brandon Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, Daniel Robertson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain.

It’s the first move to a major-league roster for 24-year-old Lowe, who placed no. 9 in the Rays’ system during MLB Pipeline’s midseason prospect rankings. He’s had a monster season so far, dominating at both the Double- and Triple-A level with a combined .297/.391/.558 batting line, 22 home runs and a .949 OPS through 445 plate appearances.

With Robertson sidelined for the next few weeks (and possibly the season, if surgery is recommended), Lowe figures to see some regular playing time in an infield that will also feature shortstop prospect Willy Adames. Adames, Tampa Bay’s no. 2 prospect in 2017, was recalled from Triple-A late last month and has slashed a modest .213/.263/.328 with six extra-base hits and a .591 OPS in 133 PA over the course of the season.