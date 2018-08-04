Dexter Fowler fractures foot on foul ball

Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler may be done for the season after fouling a ball off of his left foot during Friday’s 7-6 loss to the Pirates. He suffered the injury in the sixth inning, but stayed on the field through the top of the eighth inning, when he felt a “pop” after running from first to second base. He’s expected to undergo further evaluation on Saturday and is likely to hit the 10-day disabled list, though the team has yet to announce a projected due date for his return.

Prior to his early departure on Friday, Fowler went 2-for-4 against the Pirates with a pair of base hits and a walk. He’s still struggling to raise his numbers from their career-worst totals after producing a .180/.278/.298 batting line, 18 extra-base hits and five stolen bases across 334 plate appearances. It hasn’t helped, of course, that he was sidelined for nearly six weeks after taking a pitch off of his right knee.

While Fowler prepares for a lengthy rehab stint, second baseman Kolten Wong is expected to fill the vacancy on the Cardinals’ roster as he comes off the DL on Saturday. Comments made by club president John Mozeliak indicate that rookie outfielders Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill will be given more opportunities in the interim, too, as will Yairo Munoz, who filled in for Fowler on Friday.