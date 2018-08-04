Bryce Harper exits game with leg injury

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper made a hasty departure from Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Reds after taking a pitch off of his right leg in the sixth inning. He was immediately attended to by a team trainer and was able to finish out the inning, but appeared to be limping after he attempted to track down a leadoff double in the seventh and was quickly pulled from the game. The team has yet to reveal a formal diagnosis for their star outfielder.

Harper went 0-for-3 against the Reds’ Matt Harvey and Austin Brice after collecting a single and double in the first game of the doubleheader. While his season totals aren’t exactly hitting career-high marks — entering Saturday, he slashed .230/.377/.492 with 26 home runs and an .869 OPS across 464 PA in 2018 — he’s started to amp up his production levels in the second half so far.

Following Harper’s departure in the seventh, Adam Eaton manned right field in his place. The Nationals are on pace to split the doubleheader with the Reds following their 7-1 loss this afternoon; they’re currently leading 6-2 in the eighth.