Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper exits game with leg injury

By Ashley VarelaAug 4, 2018, 9:51 PM EDT
Nationals slugger Bryce Harper made a hasty departure from Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Reds after taking a pitch off of his right leg in the sixth inning. He was immediately attended to by a team trainer and was able to finish out the inning, but appeared to be limping after he attempted to track down a leadoff double in the seventh and was quickly pulled from the game. The team has yet to reveal a formal diagnosis for their star outfielder.

Harper went 0-for-3 against the Reds’ Matt Harvey and Austin Brice after collecting a single and double in the first game of the doubleheader. While his season totals aren’t exactly hitting career-high marks — entering Saturday, he slashed .230/.377/.492 with 26 home runs and an .869 OPS across 464 PA in 2018 — he’s started to amp up his production levels in the second half so far.

Following Harper’s departure in the seventh, Adam Eaton manned right field in his place. The Nationals are on pace to split the doubleheader with the Reds following their 7-1 loss this afternoon; they’re currently leading 6-2 in the eighth.

Angels place Tyler Skaggs on 10-day disabled list

Tyler Skaggs
By Ashley VarelaAug 4, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
Southpaw Tyler Skaggs was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left adductor strain, the Angels announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, right-hander Taylor Cole was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Skaggs, 27, told reporters he expects to miss the minimum after sustaining the injury during a 10-6 loss to the Rays on Tuesday, during which he yielded 10 runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury, and Skaggs’ “extreme frustration” over the injury and bad start is somewhat tempered by the 3.34 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 9.4 SO/9 he’s maintained over 113 1/3 innings this year.

In the interim, 28-year-old Cole will replace the ailing lefty on the Angels’ roster for his second major-league stint of 2018. He impressed in his first brief showing in the majors, allowing three runs and striking out 13 batters across 12 innings. He hasn’t been quite as successful in Triple-A, however, where his 10.3 SO/9 is chained to a 5.12 ERA and 4.3 BB/9 across 52 1/3 innings so far.