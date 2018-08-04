Angels place Tyler Skaggs on 10-day disabled list

Southpaw Tyler Skaggs was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left adductor strain, the Angels announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, right-hander Taylor Cole was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Skaggs, 27, told reporters he expects to miss the minimum after sustaining the injury during a 10-6 loss to the Rays on Tuesday, during which he yielded 10 runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury, and Skaggs’ “extreme frustration” over the injury and bad start is somewhat tempered by the 3.34 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 9.4 SO/9 he’s maintained over 113 1/3 innings this year.

In the interim, 28-year-old Cole will replace the ailing lefty on the Angels’ roster for his second major-league stint of 2018. He impressed in his first brief showing in the majors, allowing three runs and striking out 13 batters across 12 innings. He hasn’t been quite as successful in Triple-A, however, where his 10.3 SO/9 is chained to a 5.12 ERA and 4.3 BB/9 across 52 1/3 innings so far.