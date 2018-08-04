Tyler Skaggs
Getty Images

Angels place Tyler Skaggs on 10-day disabled list

By Ashley VarelaAug 4, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Southpaw Tyler Skaggs was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left adductor strain, the Angels announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, right-hander Taylor Cole was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Skaggs, 27, told reporters he expects to miss the minimum after sustaining the injury during a 10-6 loss to the Rays on Tuesday, during which he yielded 10 runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury, and Skaggs’ “extreme frustration” over the injury and bad start is somewhat tempered by the 3.34 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 9.4 SO/9 he’s maintained over 113 1/3 innings this year.

In the interim, 28-year-old Cole will replace the ailing lefty on the Angels’ roster for his second major-league stint of 2018. He impressed in his first brief showing in the majors, allowing three runs and striking out 13 batters across 12 innings. He hasn’t been quite as successful in Triple-A, however, where his 10.3 SO/9 is chained to a 5.12 ERA and 4.3 BB/9 across 52 1/3 innings so far.

Rays call up Brandon Lowe

Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaAug 4, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Rays promoted infield/outfield prospect Brandon Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, Daniel Robertson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain.

It’s the first move to a major-league roster for 24-year-old Lowe, who placed no. 9 in the Rays’ system during MLB Pipeline’s midseason prospect rankings. He’s had a monster season so far, dominating at both the Double- and Triple-A level with a combined .297/.391/.558 batting line, 22 home runs and a .949 OPS through 445 plate appearances.

With Robertson sidelined for the next few weeks (and possibly the season, if surgery is recommended), Lowe figures to see some regular playing time in an infield that will also feature shortstop prospect Willy Adames. Adames, Tampa Bay’s no. 2 prospect in 2017, was recalled from Triple-A late last month and has slashed a modest .213/.263/.328 with six extra-base hits and a .591 OPS in 133 PA over the course of the season.