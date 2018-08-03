Wrongful death suit against Jose Fernandez’s estate settled

The estate of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the families of two other men who were with him in a fatal boat crash in Florida.

The State of Florida’s investigation into the fatal boat crash, which took place in September 2016, found that Fernandez was operating the boat and that he had alcohol and cocaine in his system. The two other men who died in the crash were 27-year-old Emilio Macias and 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero.

The details of the settlement were not disclosed. Attorneys for the Fernandez estate and for Macias and Rivero offered no comments.

