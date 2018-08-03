Wrongful death suit against Jose Fernandez’s estate settled

The estate of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the families of two other men who were with him in a fatal boat crash in Florida.
The State of Florida’s investigation into the fatal boat crash, which took place in September 2016, found that Fernandez was operating the boat and that he had alcohol and cocaine in his system. The two other men who died in the crash were 27-year-old Emilio Macias and 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero.
The details of the settlement were not disclosed. Attorneys for the Fernandez estate and for Macias and Rivero offered no comments.
The Indians announced that they have activated reliever Andrew Miller from the 60-day disabled list.
Miller has been on the DL since May 26 with right knee inflammation. He has missed 72 games total this season in two separate DL stints. When he last went on the shelf he was 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 17 relief appearances, striking out 23 in 14.1 innings pitched. It really hasn’t been much of a season for the guy.
The Indians — who have suffered so much from poor relief pitching all year that they acquired Brad Hand just before the trade deadline — will really get a boost if the old Miller is back. His rehab stint was successful at least, with the lefty posting an ERA of 1.93 in 5 outings at Single-A Lake County, Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus.
To make room for Miller on the roster, righty Zach McAllister was designated for assignment.