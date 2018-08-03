Video: Paul Goldschmidt collects home run no. 200

Paul Goldschmidt
Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt hit a rather remarkable milestone on Friday, becoming just the second franchise player to record at least 200 career home runs with the team. The historic blast came in the first inning of Friday’s game against the Giants, when Chris Stratton lobbed a 91.1-MPH fastball that was returned over the right field fence for a solo shot to tie the game 1-1.

The solo home run was also Goldschmidt’s 24th of the year, good for fifth-most in the National League and just a dozen shy of matching his career-high 36-homer record. Entering Friday’s game, he touted a .275/.382/.515 batting line, 48 extra-base hits and an .897 OPS through 479 plate appearances.

With 200 career home runs spanning eight seasons, all of which came in a Diamondbacks uniform, the 30-year-old first baseman is now chasing the franchise record for career home runs that was established by former MLB outfielder Luis Gonzalez in 2005. Gonzalez spent eight seasons of his 19-year career in Arizona and recorded 224 home runs with the team before finishing his time in the majors with a couple of one-year stints for the Dodgers and Marlins. He struck his 200th home run for the team in July 2005 on a solo shot off of the Cubs’ Sergio Mitre.

Goldschmidt may not have another 24 home runs left in the tank this season, but there’s no doubt he’ll eclipse that record come 2019. The D-backs rounded out the first inning with another four runs to take the lead and currently hold a 6-1 advantage over the Giants in the third inning.

Angels outfielder Chris Young has been diagnosed with labral tears in both of his hips, according to an official statement from the team on Friday. He underwent surgery to repair the tear in his right hip this weekend and will need to undergo the same procedure on his left hip on an as-yet unspecified date in the near future. While the Angels didn’t identify a projected return date for the outfielder, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll take the field again in 2018.

It’s been a rough road for Young this season. He missed four days with a hamstring strain in late June and aggravated the injury several weeks later while trying to track down a double in right field. After sitting out for just over a month’s worth of games, it looks like the 34-year-old will finish the season with an underwhelming .168/.252/.363 batting line, six home runs and .615 OPS in just 128 PA.

Young isn’t the only Angels outfielder sidelined with an injury right now, either. Mike Trout jammed his right wrist after sliding into third base during Wednesday’s 2-7 loss to the Rays and has been held back for two straight games so far. He figures to be in good enough shape to take the field for Saturday’s game against the Indians (or even pinch-hit on Friday, if necessary), but it remains to be seen whether the team will rush him back to the starting lineup or give him another day to recuperate.