Hunter Greene
Reds top prospect Hunter Greene out for season

By Ashley VarelaAug 3, 2018, 6:54 PM EDT
Reds right-hander Hunter Greene is out for the season after suffering a UCL sprain in his right elbow, the team announced Friday. He was placed on Single-A Dayton’s disabled list and is expected to begin rehab at the Reds’ facility in Goodyear, Arizona, though it’s not yet clear what timetable has been set for his return to the mound.

Greene, 18, was ranked no. 2 in the Reds’ system by MLB Pipeline this year. An infielder-turned-full-time-pitcher, the right-hander was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft and pitched to a 3-7 record in 18 starts at Single-A, carrying a 4.48 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 11.7 SO/9 through 68 1/3 innings. This appears to be the first major setback of his professional career to date, and hopefully one that won’t jeopardize his future going forward.

The team gave no indication of the severity of the sprain, though it doesn’t appear to be pointing the righty toward Tommy John surgery — at least for the time being. While it looks like the Reds will take every precaution to get Greene back on track, manager Jim Riggleman told reporters that he wasn’t surprised to see the talented young pitcher felled by the injury: “You almost figure it’s gonna happen,” he said. “It happens to so many of them that I’m not in the least bit surprised.”

Yankees acquire George Kontos from Indians

George Kontos
By Ashley VarelaAug 4, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
The Yankees have acquired right-handed reliever George Kontos from the Indians, per official team announcements on Saturday. The Indians will receive cash considerations in the deal. Kontos is expected to report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Kontos, 33, split his 2018 season in short-lived stints with the Pirates and Indians before getting designated for assignment on July 6. The righty pitched to a combined 4.68 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 4.7 SO/9 over 25 innings for the two teams. While he looked considerably better in the minors, allowing just two runs and striking out 12 in 16 innings for Triple-A Columbus, it’s not certain that he’ll make his way back to the majors before the end of the year.

This is a coming home of sorts for Kontos, who was selected by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2006 draft and made his debut with the club back in 2011. As the Yankees currently sport the best bullpen in the league, with a cumulative 3.11 ERA and 6.8 fWAR, the veteran right-hander will serve as bullpen insurance/depth at Triple-A for the time being.