Red Sox to place Ian Kinsler on 10-day disabled list

Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler is headed for the 10-day disabled list after sustaining a left hamstring strain on Friday, per Rob Bradford of WEEI.com. Second baseman Tony Renda will likely be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill in for Kinsler on Saturday. It’s not certain when Kinsler is expected to return to the lineup.

The 36-year-old second baseman sustained the injury in the first inning of Friday’s 4-1 win over the Yankees. He scored on an Eduardo Nunez RBI single but was visibly grimacing by the time he crossed the plate and didn’t return to take the field in the top of the second. Following Friday’s game, the infielder is batting .244/.308/.408 on the year with 13 home runs and a .716 OPS in 402 PA for the Angels and Red Sox.

Even without Kinsler, the Red Sox managed to close out the evening in spectacular fashion. Right fielder Mookie Betts shifted to the keystone — “It was like a dream come true,” he said after the game — while Boston righty Rick Porcello twirled a complete game one-hitter on 86 pitches, the fewest pitches expended in a complete game since he did it in 89 pitches back in September 2016.

Renda, meanwhile, is poised to cover Kinsler’s roster spot in his first major-league stint of 2018. The 27-year-old middle infielder hasn’t seen a major-league infield since 2016, when he produced a .183 average and two extra-base hits during a 32-game stint with the Reds. He signed a minors deal with the Red Sox in May and hit his stride in Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket, however, slashing a combined .346/.394/.505 with 21 extra bases and an .899 OPS in 198 PA across both levels.