Ian Kinsler
Red Sox to place Ian Kinsler on 10-day disabled list

By Ashley VarelaAug 3, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler is headed for the 10-day disabled list after sustaining a left hamstring strain on Friday, per Rob Bradford of WEEI.com. Second baseman Tony Renda will likely be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill in for Kinsler on Saturday. It’s not certain when Kinsler is expected to return to the lineup.

The 36-year-old second baseman sustained the injury in the first inning of Friday’s 4-1 win over the Yankees. He scored on an Eduardo Nunez RBI single but was visibly grimacing by the time he crossed the plate and didn’t return to take the field in the top of the second. Following Friday’s game, the infielder is batting .244/.308/.408 on the year with 13 home runs and a .716 OPS in 402 PA for the Angels and Red Sox.

Even without Kinsler, the Red Sox managed to close out the evening in spectacular fashion. Right fielder Mookie Betts shifted to the keystone — “It was like a dream come true,” he said after the game — while Boston righty Rick Porcello twirled a complete game one-hitter on 86 pitches, the fewest pitches expended in a complete game since he did it in 89 pitches back in September 2016.

Renda, meanwhile, is poised to cover Kinsler’s roster spot in his first major-league stint of 2018. The 27-year-old middle infielder hasn’t seen a major-league infield since 2016, when he produced a .183 average and two extra-base hits during a 32-game stint with the Reds. He signed a minors deal with the Red Sox in May and hit his stride in Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket, however, slashing a combined .346/.394/.505 with 21 extra bases and an .899 OPS in 198 PA across both levels.

Video: Paul Goldschmidt collects home run no. 200

Paul Goldschmidt
By Ashley VarelaAug 3, 2018, 10:49 PM EDT
Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt hit a rather remarkable milestone on Friday, becoming just the second franchise player to record at least 200 career home runs with the team. The historic blast came in the first inning of Friday’s game against the Giants, when Chris Stratton lobbed a 91.1-MPH fastball that was returned over the right field fence for a solo shot to tie the game 1-1.

The solo home run was also Goldschmidt’s 24th of the year, good for fifth-most in the National League and just a dozen shy of matching his career-high 36-homer record. Entering Friday’s game, he touted a .275/.382/.515 batting line, 48 extra-base hits and an .897 OPS through 479 plate appearances.

With 200 career home runs spanning eight seasons, all of which came in a Diamondbacks uniform, the 30-year-old first baseman is now chasing the franchise record for career home runs that was established by former MLB outfielder Luis Gonzalez in 2005. Gonzalez spent eight seasons of his 19-year career in Arizona and recorded 224 home runs with the team before finishing his time in the majors with a couple of one-year stints for the Dodgers and Marlins. He struck his 200th home run for the team in July 2005 on a solo shot off of the Cubs’ Sergio Mitre.

Goldschmidt may not have another 24 home runs left in the tank this season, but there’s no doubt he’ll eclipse that record come 2019. The D-backs rounded out the first inning with another four runs to take the lead and currently hold a 6-1 advantage over the Giants in the third inning.