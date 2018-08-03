Chris Young to undergo left hip surgery

Angels outfielder Chris Young has been diagnosed with labral tears in both of his hips, according to an official statement from the team on Friday. He underwent surgery to repair the tear in his right hip this weekend and will need to undergo the same procedure on his left hip on an as-yet unspecified date in the near future. While the Angels didn’t identify a projected return date for the outfielder, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll take the field again in 2018.

It’s been a rough road for Young this season. He missed four days with a hamstring strain in late June and aggravated the injury several weeks later while trying to track down a double in right field. After sitting out for just over a month’s worth of games, it looks like the 34-year-old will finish the season with an underwhelming .168/.252/.363 batting line, six home runs and .615 OPS in just 128 PA.

Young isn’t the only Angels outfielder sidelined with an injury right now, either. Mike Trout jammed his right wrist after sliding into third base during Wednesday’s 2-7 loss to the Rays and has been held back for two straight games so far. He figures to be in good enough shape to take the field for Saturday’s game against the Indians (or even pinch-hit on Friday, if necessary), but it remains to be seen whether the team will rush him back to the starting lineup or give him another day to recuperate.