Chris Young


Chris Young to undergo left hip surgery

By Ashley VarelaAug 3, 2018, 8:38 PM EDT
Angels outfielder Chris Young has been diagnosed with labral tears in both of his hips, according to an official statement from the team on Friday. He underwent surgery to repair the tear in his right hip this weekend and will need to undergo the same procedure on his left hip on an as-yet unspecified date in the near future. While the Angels didn’t identify a projected return date for the outfielder, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll take the field again in 2018.

It’s been a rough road for Young this season. He missed four days with a hamstring strain in late June and aggravated the injury several weeks later while trying to track down a double in right field. After sitting out for just over a month’s worth of games, it looks like the 34-year-old will finish the season with an underwhelming .168/.252/.363 batting line, six home runs and .615 OPS in just 128 PA.

Young isn’t the only Angels outfielder sidelined with an injury right now, either. Mike Trout jammed his right wrist after sliding into third base during Wednesday’s 2-7 loss to the Rays and has been held back for two straight games so far. He figures to be in good enough shape to take the field for Saturday’s game against the Indians (or even pinch-hit on Friday, if necessary), but it remains to be seen whether the team will rush him back to the starting lineup or give him another day to recuperate.

Reds top prospect Hunter Greene is out for the season

Hunter Greene

By Ashley VarelaAug 3, 2018, 6:54 PM EDT
Reds right-hander Hunter Greene is out for the season after suffering a UCL sprain in his right elbow, the team announced Friday. He was placed on Single-A Dayton’s disabled list and is expected to begin rehab at the Reds’ facility in Goodyear, Arizona, though it’s not yet clear what timetable has been set for his return to the mound.

Greene, 18, was ranked no. 2 in the Reds’ system by MLB Pipeline this year. An infielder-turned-full-time-pitcher, the right-hander was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft and pitched to a 3-7 record in 18 starts at Single-A, carrying a 4.48 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 11.7 SO/9 through 68 1/3 innings. This appears to be the first major setback of his professional career to date, and hopefully one that won’t jeopardize his future going forward.

The team gave no indication of the severity of the sprain, though it doesn’t appear to be pointing the righty toward Tommy John surgery — at least for the time being. While it looks like the Reds will take every precaution to get Greene back on track, manager Jim Riggleman told reporters that he wasn’t surprised to see the talented young pitcher felled by the injury: “You almost figure it’s gonna happen,” he said. “It happens to so many of them that I’m not in the least bit surprised.”