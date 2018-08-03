Chance Adams to make MLB debut for Yankees on Saturday

Joe Sherman of the New York Post reports that Chance Adams is likely to be called up by the Yankees to make a spot start against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Adams, a top Yankees prospect, turns 24 a week from today. He started off the year terribly in Scranton, but has righted the ship in recent weeks. At the moment he possesses a K/BB ratio of 102/48 over 98 innings. He tossed seven and a third scoreless innings in his last start and, that rough start aside, seems to be falling back into the form that he showed in his past few, quite excellent, minor league seasons.
I don’t envy him making his first start against the Boston Red Sox — they’re murderers, you realize — but some people respond well to sink or swim. So Yankees fans, give him a . . .
Sorry.
The Yankees have acquired right-handed reliever George Kontos from the Indians, per official team announcements on Saturday. The Indians will receive cash considerations in the deal. Kontos is expected to report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Kontos, 33, split his 2018 season in short-lived stints with the Pirates and Indians before getting designated for assignment on July 6. The righty pitched to a combined 4.68 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 4.7 SO/9 over 25 innings for the two teams. While he looked considerably better in the minors, allowing just two runs and striking out 12 in 16 innings for Triple-A Columbus, it’s not certain that he’ll make his way back to the majors before the end of the year.
This is a coming home of sorts for Kontos, who was selected by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2006 draft and made his debut with the club back in 2011. As the Yankees currently sport the best bullpen in the league, with a cumulative 3.11 ERA and 6.8 fWAR, the veteran right-hander will serve as bullpen insurance/depth at Triple-A for the time being.