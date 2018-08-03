Chance Adams to make MLB debut for Yankees on Saturday

Joe Sherman of the New York Post reports that Chance Adams is likely to be called up by the Yankees to make a spot start against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Adams, a top Yankees prospect, turns 24 a week from today. He started off the year terribly in Scranton, but has righted the ship in recent weeks. At the moment he possesses a K/BB ratio of 102/48 over 98 innings. He tossed seven and a third scoreless innings in his last start and, that rough start aside, seems to be falling back into the form that he showed in his past few, quite excellent, minor league seasons.

I don’t envy him making his first start against the Boston Red Sox — they’re murderers, you realize — but some people respond well to sink or swim. So Yankees fans, give him a . . .

Sorry.

Follow @craigcalcaterra