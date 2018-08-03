Andrew Miller activated from 60-day disabled list

The Indians announced that they have activated reliever Andrew Miller from the 60-day disabled list.
Miller has been on the DL since May 26 with right knee inflammation. He has missed 72 games total this season in two separate DL stints. When he last went on the shelf he was 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 17 relief appearances, striking out 23 in 14.1 innings pitched. It really hasn’t been much of a season for the guy.
The Indians — who have suffered so much from poor relief pitching all year that they acquired Brad Hand just before the trade deadline — will really get a boost if the old Miller is back. His rehab stint was successful at least, with the lefty posting an ERA of 1.93 in 5 outings at Single-A Lake County, Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus.
To make room for Miller on the roster, righty Zach McAllister was designated for assignment.
The Yankees have acquired right-handed reliever George Kontos from the Indians, per official team announcements on Saturday. The Indians will receive cash considerations in the deal. Kontos is expected to report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Kontos, 33, split his 2018 season in short-lived stints with the Pirates and Indians before getting designated for assignment on July 6. The righty pitched to a combined 4.68 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 4.7 SO/9 over 25 innings for the two teams. While he looked considerably better in the minors, allowing just two runs and striking out 12 in 16 innings for Triple-A Columbus, it’s not certain that he’ll make his way back to the majors before the end of the year.
This is a coming home of sorts for Kontos, who was selected by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2006 draft and made his debut with the club back in 2011. As the Yankees currently sport the best bullpen in the league, with a cumulative 3.11 ERA and 6.8 fWAR, the veteran right-hander will serve as bullpen insurance/depth at Triple-A for the time being.