Andrew Miller activated from 60-day disabled list

The Indians announced that they have activated reliever Andrew Miller from the 60-day disabled list.

Miller has been on the DL since May 26 with right knee inflammation. He has missed 72 games total this season in two separate DL stints. When he last went on the shelf he was 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 17 relief appearances, striking out 23 in 14.1 innings pitched. It really hasn’t been much of a season for the guy.

The Indians — who have suffered so much from poor relief pitching all year that they acquired Brad Hand just before the trade deadline — will really get a boost if the old Miller is back. His rehab stint was successful at least, with the lefty posting an ERA of 1.93 in 5 outings at Single-A Lake County, Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus.

To make room for Miller on the roster, righty Zach McAllister was designated for assignment.

