Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Video: Jackie Bradley, Jr. makes terrific slide to turn an out into a run

By Bill BaerAug 2, 2018, 9:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. was dead to rights when he was caught off of third base after Andrew Benintendi hit a ground ball right back to pitcher Jonathan Holder. Bradley did the smart thing, though, and committed to running home. Holder threw to third baseman Miguel Andujar, who had to make a running throw home. The throw was accurate, but was to catcher Austin Romine‘s arm-side, so he had to sweep a tag back across his body. That allowed an opening for Bradley to sneak a hand into home plate just before the tag was applied, turning what should have been the first out of the inning into a run. That cut the Yankees’ lead to 4-3.

The Red Sox ended up hanging an eight-spot in the bottom of the fourth, in part thanks to Bradley, so they lead the Yankees 10-5 in the fifth as of this writing.

Pablo Sandoval to undergo season-ending hamstring surgery

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 2, 2018, 8:11 PM EDT
3 Comments

Giants 1B/3B Pablo Sandoval will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn right hamstring, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. An MRI showed a significant tear, according to manager Bruce Bochy.

Sandoval, 31, suffered the injury while running out a triple and then running home on a sacrifice fly on Sunday. The veteran ends his 2018 season batting .248/.310/.417 with nine home runs and 40 RBI in 252 plate appearances. Considering his numbers in recent years, his 2018 was a success.

Sandoval is under contract next year at $18 million and the Giants hold a $17 million club option for 2020 with a $5 million buyout. Sandoval should be back to full health in time for spring training. He figures to be part of the Giants’ bench again next year.