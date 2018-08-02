Video: Jackie Bradley, Jr. makes terrific slide to turn an out into a run

Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. was dead to rights when he was caught off of third base after Andrew Benintendi hit a ground ball right back to pitcher Jonathan Holder. Bradley did the smart thing, though, and committed to running home. Holder threw to third baseman Miguel Andujar, who had to make a running throw home. The throw was accurate, but was to catcher Austin Romine‘s arm-side, so he had to sweep a tag back across his body. That allowed an opening for Bradley to sneak a hand into home plate just before the tag was applied, turning what should have been the first out of the inning into a run. That cut the Yankees’ lead to 4-3.

The Red Sox ended up hanging an eight-spot in the bottom of the fourth, in part thanks to Bradley, so they lead the Yankees 10-5 in the fifth as of this writing.

