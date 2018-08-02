Getty Images

Roberto Osuna not ‘remorseful’ and Astros’ claim to the contrary is utter bunk

By Craig CalcaterraAug 2, 2018, 7:49 AM EDT
77 Comments

On Monday, after acquiring reliever accused domestic abuser Roberto Osuna from the Blue Jays, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow offered a statement defending the team for the move. Among his comments included a reference to the Astros’ belief — based on what Luhnow called “unprecedented” due diligence — that Osuna was “remorseful.”

I’m not sure where Luhnow got the idea that Osuna was remorseful, exactly, but it certainly didn’t come from Osuna’s attorney, who is currently still battling in an Ontario court on behalf of his client:

A lawyer defending a client who still faces legal jeopardy saying this sort of thing is not necessarily uncommon or controversial. They save the “remorse” stuff for sentencing. But it sure does highlight just how full of crap Jeff Luhnow and the Astros were when they offered up their justification for acquiring Osuna.

As Bill noted on Monday, Luhnow’s comments were already facially disingenuous, as they referenced the team’s alleged “zero tolerance” policy toward domestic violence which, by simple virtue of acquiring Osuna, was transformed into a “some tolerance” policy. But that reference to “remorse” was likewise bunk.

Who told him Osuna was remorseful? It certainly wasn’t Osuna’s legal team. Was it Osuna? Doubtful, because lawyers of criminal defendants tend not to let their clients talk to people about the crimes for which they are still being prosecuted, especially in order to say stuff that implies their guilt. Doing that runs the risk of creating new witnesses for the prosecution to call.

We need not explore this all too deeply, of course, because it’s obvious what happened here. The Astros found themselves a bargain on a pretty good baseball player. Their calculation of his worth vs. his cost fell into the range of acceptable ratios in whatever matrix they use to assess such things and they made the baseball decision to trade for him. They then, clearly aware that many would take issue with the team acquiring an accused abuser, spit out the requisite Apology And Sensitivity Word Salad, complete with all of the “zero tolerances” and “due diligences” and references to “remorse” they felt were necessary and called it a news cycle.

Osuna’s lawyer, however, isn’t cooperating. Pity that. It makes the team look bad when all they really wanted to do was to get a bargain and have everyone else look away.

At this point commenters usually come in to accuse me of wanting any player involved in any controversy to be banned from baseball or to browbeat teams into shunning them or some such nonsense. That is not true at all. Baseball has a disciplinary framework in place for domestic violence and Osuna is currently serving discipline pursuant to it. I think it’s fine for him to come back to the game and for a team to employ him if it so chooses. I’m not saying anything different here. I’m not saying the Astros should not have traded for him or that they should not play him.

I’m simply asking for teams in the Astros position here to stop shoveling bull when it comes to these sorts of players. Stop providing them with these sorts of character endorsements and offering up this sort of P.R.-speak when they know they are not true. Tell the truth. Say something like “Osuna’s criminal charges make him what we baseball analysts call an ‘undervalued asset’ and we felt it was a great arbitrage opportunity. Indeed, it was quite fortunate for us, from a cost-of-doing-business perspective, that Osuna hit that woman and got into this mess in the first place.”

No team will say that, however, because (a) it would reveal that an unintended side effect of MLB’s domestic violence policy is to benefit teams financially; and (b) it would tarnish that image baseball teams like to cultivate as Community Assets or Community Institutions which make them something bigger and more important than other for-profit companies in town. That’s an image they like, by the way, because it helps them justify tax subsidies and all manner of other civic benefits that, say, a car dealership does not get.

The other thing that image encourages, by the way, is the cultivation of fan loyalty. By being bigger than just some other business, sports teams get you not just to buy their product, but to back them with your own personal passion and loyalty. To serve as a literal billboard for the team, not simply by advertising their product on your person and with your actions, but by getting you to pay for the privilege for doing so. To become a promotor and advocate for the team and the brand in the world at large.

Would you do that as readily if the team was honest with you and, rather than make a case about remorse and zero tolerance, they talked about how trading for a violent guy was simply an exercise in bargain hunting? Would you do that if you knew that, contrary to what the team says, how fans might perceive their favorite team trading for a domestic abuser is not really part of their calculus?

I dunno. Some wouldn’t care. But some would, and that’s why teams in these situations offer the sort of baloney the Astros offered about Osuna.

Will the National League MVP be a pitcher this year?

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 2, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

August just began, but people are already looking at the leaderboards to try and determine who will win the various awards that are doled out after the season. The American League MVP race seems to be between Mike Trout and Jose Ramirez, though Mookie Betts and Francisco Lindor will also have a say. Chris Sale will also likely get some down-ballot MVP votes, but it’s unlikely he would win since the MVP has historically been a hitter’s award.

In 2011, then-Tigers ace Justin Verlander won the AL MVP award, becoming the first pitcher to win the award since Dennis Eckersley in 1992. Clayton Kershaw won the NL MVP Award in 2014. But otherwise, it’s been all hitters. With two MVP awards given out each year, we’ve had 50 MVPs since 1993 and only two of them have been pitchers.

The NL side of the MVP debate this year is interesting for that reason. The NL doesn’t have any Trouts, Ramirezes, Bettses, or Lindors, who are all at about 6 WAR or better at the moment, according to FanGraphs. Nolan Arenado leads NL position players with 4.5 WAR. Matt Carpenter (4.4), Freddie Freeman (4.0), and Javier Baez (4.0) are the only other position players at 4 WAR or better. But the NL does have a surfeit of incredible starting pitchers with Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Aaron Nola all clocking in with 2.35 or better ERAs.

Scherzer has won the NL Cy Young Award in each of the last two years and finished 10th in MVP voting both years. But both seasons also had some legitimate MVP-caliber seasons from Kris Bryant and Giancarlo Stanton. There is no such position player in 2018, at least right now.

WAR is a tricky stat since the formula differs significantly for pitchers. Baseball Reference’s version is based on results while FanGraphs’ version is based on FIP, an ERA retrodictor. In other words, a FIP-based WAR is a more “should’ve happened” stat, which opens up an entirely different can of worms when it comes to the MVP debate. Baseball Reference’s version, however, shows us that the NL is led by Nola (6.7), followed by deGrom (6.4), Scherzer (5.9), outfielder Lorenzo Cain (5.4), Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (4.9), and Carpenter (4.7). Four pitchers in the NL’s top-six, including the top three.

We still have two months of baseball left, so things will almost certainly change. But it will be interesting to see if the NL position player field continues to be so relatively lackluster that voters will have to give the award to a pitcher, something they have been historically loath to do.