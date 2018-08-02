Getty Images

Roberto Osuna is not “remorseful” and the Astros’ claim to the contrary is utter bunk.

By Craig CalcaterraAug 2, 2018, 7:49 AM EDT
On Monday, after acquiring reliever accused domestic abuser Roberto Osuna from the Blue Jays, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow offered a statement defending the team for the move. Among his comments included a reference to the Astros’ belief — based on what Luhnow called “unprecedented” due diligence — that Osuna was “remorseful.”

I’m not sure where Luhnow got the idea that Osuna was remorseful, exactly, but it certainly didn’t come from Osuna’s attorney, who is currently still battling in an Ontario court on behalf of his client:

A lawyer defending a client who still faces legal jeopardy saying this sort of thing is not necessarily uncommon or controversial. They save the “remorse” stuff for sentencing. But it sure does highlight just how full of crap Jeff Luhnow and the Astros were when they offered up their justification for acquiring Osuna.

As Bill noted on Monday, Luhnow’s comments were already facially disingenuous, as they referenced the team’s alleged “zero tolerance” policy toward domestic violence which, by simple virtue of acquiring Osuna, was transformed into a “some tolerance” policy. But that reference to “remorse” was likewise bunk.

Who told him Osuna was remorseful? It certainly wasn’t Osuna’s legal team. Was it Osuna? Doubtful, because lawyers of criminal defendants tend not to let their clients talk to people about the crimes for which they are still being prosecuted, especially in order to say stuff that implies their guilt. Doing that runs the risk of creating new witnesses for the prosecution to call.

We need not explore this all too deeply, of course, because it’s obvious what happened here. The Astros found themselves a bargain on a pretty good baseball player. Their calculation of his worth vs. his cost fell into the range of acceptable ratios in whatever matrix they use to assess such things and they made the baseball decision to trade for him. They then, clearly aware that many would take issue with the team acquiring an accused abuser, spit out the requisite Apology And Sensitivity Word Salad, complete with all of the “zero tolerances” and “due diligences” and references to “remorse” they felt were necessary and called it a news cycle.

Osuna’s lawyer, however, isn’t cooperating. Pity that. It makes the team look bad when all they really wanted to do was to get a bargain and have everyone else look away.

At this point commenters usually come in to accuse me of wanting any player involved in any controversy to be banned from baseball or to browbeat teams into shunning them or some such nonsense. That is not true at all. Baseball has a disciplinary framework in place for domestic violence and Osuna is currently serving discipline pursuant to it. I think it’s fine for him to come back to the game and for a team to employ him if it so chooses. I’m not saying anything different here. I’m not saying the Astros should not have traded for him or that they should not play him.

I’m simply asking for teams in the Astros position here to stop shoveling bull when it comes to these sorts of players. Stop providing them with these sorts of character endorsements and offering up this sort of P.R.-speak when they know they are not true. Tell the truth. Say something like “Osuna’s criminal charges make him what we baseball analysts call an ‘undervalued asset’ and we felt it was a great arbitrage opportunity. Indeed, it was quite fortunate for us, from a cost-of-doing-business perspective, that Osuna hit that woman and got into this mess in the first place.”

No team will say that, however, because (a) it would reveal that an unintended side effect of MLB’s domestic violence policy is to benefit teams financially; and (b) it would tarnish that image baseball teams like to cultivate as Community Assets or Community Institutions which make them something bigger and more important than other for-profit companies in town. That’s an image they like, by the way, because it helps them justify tax subsidies and all manner of other civic benefits that, say, a car dealership does not get.

The other thing that image encourages, by the way, is the cultivation of fan loyalty. By being bigger than just some other business, sports teams get you not just to buy their product, but to back them with your own personal passion and loyalty. To serve as a literal billboard for the team, not simply by advertising their product on your person and with your actions, but by getting you to pay for the privilege for doing so. To become a promotor and advocate for the team and the brand in the world at large.

Would you do that as readily if the team was honest with you and, rather than make a case about remorse and zero tolerance, they talked about how trading for a violent guy was simply an exercise in bargain hunting? Would you do that if you knew that, contrary to what the team says, how fans might perceive their favorite team trading for a domestic abuser is not really part of their calculus?

I dunno. Some wouldn’t care. But some would, and that’s why teams in these situations offer the sort of baloney the Astros offered about Osuna.

And That Happened: Wednesday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraAug 2, 2018, 6:57 AM EDT
Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Nationals 5, Mets 3: Jose Reyes hit two homers a day after giving up two homers, but the Mets are still the Mets and they still lost thanks to Tommy Milone allowing one run over seven and striking out nine. Anthony Rendon homered and Bryce Harper drove in a run early as the Nats beat Noah Syndergaard and climbed above .500. No word if they released or traded any relievers as punitive measures, but you never know with this team.

Orioles 7, Yankees 5: Sonny Gray coughed up seven runs on eight hits in two and two-thirds and the Yankees continued their inexplicable struggles against the Orioles in 2018. Trey Mancini and Renato Nunez each drove in a couple and Alex Cobb, who entered the game leading the league in losses, allowed only one run over six. Because it’s after the trade deadline and because the Yankees are supposed to be good and the Orioles are terrible, however, every single gamer I’ve read about this one focuses on the Yankees messing up, Gray grinning at getting booed and the team getting yelled at by third base coach Phil Nevin and all of that but maybe, somewhere, someone has written about how the Orioles actually won the game as opposed to the Yankees losing it.

Tigers 7, Reds 4: Mike Fiers left early after getting hit in the shin with a comebacker, but Drew VerHagen and five other relievers handled things over the final six innings. Jose Iglesias hit a two-run double in the second, and Jim Adduci had a solo homer in the fourth. Afterward Adduci filmed a commercial for some regional beer company that doesn’t exist anymore — I dunno, let’s call it Olde Windsor Beer — that has a jaunty jingle and a forgettable tagline, but the print ads for it in Look Magazine will look great cut out and framed in a sports bar sometime in the 1970s. Adduci will be off today (flulike symptoms) and Chuck Dressen gave him permission to take the train on ahead to the series against the Senators.

Indians 2, Twins 0: Carlos Carrasco pitched shutout ball into the eighth, striking out 10, and Brad Hand completed the deal. Rajai Davis scored on a  double steal. I’ve never understood why catchers throw to second base in a double steal situation, especially with a fast guy on third, but they still do it. Yan Gomes drove in an insurance run in the ninth.

Athletics 8, Blue Jays 3: Jonathan Lucroy had three hits and drove in four runs and Franklin Barreto homered and had three RBI of his own. The A’s and Jays were scheduled to play each other seven times this season. The A’s won all seven of those games. In winning this one they moved into a tie with the Mariners for second place in the AL West and at the top of the Wild Card standings.

Astros 8, Mariners 3: Dallas Keuchel allowed three over seven and the Astros beat up on Wade LeBlanc for seven runs in the first five innings, with Marwin Gonzalez homering twice, Jake Marisnick going deep and Max Stassi [insert home run slang here; it’s August and I’m running out of creative ways to say “four-bagger” or whatever]. The M’s once had an 11 game lead over the A’s but thanks to their middling-at-best play of late and Oakland’s surge, they’re all tied up. The Astros have a five-game lead over both of ’em.

Rays 7, Angels 2: Willy Adames homered and drove in two in his first game after being named the Official Starting Shortstop of the Tampa Bay Rays following Adeiny Hechavarria‘s DFA. Jake Bauers added a two-run homer in the ninth. New acquisition Tyler Glasnow pitched three innings of one run ball, striking out five to begin the game. I’d say the Rays are trying to stretch out Glasnow by starting him here despite his having been a reliever all year, but he’s 6’8″ tall so I’d say he’s already stretched out enough, thank you very much. Heh, bet you thought I was gonna make a “the Rays don’t have starters” joke. Nope. Too obvious. You think I’m gonna zig but I zag. That’s why I’ve had this gig for ten years. Well, that and the fact that literally no one else wants to wake up early to do this for what they pay me, but I’d like to think my inventiveness plays into it too.

Dodgers 6, Brewers 4: Mike Moustakas and Manny Pina each drove in a run in the eighth to tie this one at four and send it to extras, but Yasmani Grandal put on his hero cape and hit a two-run walkoff homer in the bottom of the tenth to send everyone home smiling. Well, not everyone. And not “home” really. The Brewers themselves were probably pissed off and the went to a hotel somewhere in Los Angeles.

Cardinals 6, Rockies 3:  Luke Weaver struggled early and left early, but the Cards bullpen put together a nice scoreless stretch for most of the rest of the game. Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking pinch single in the sixth inning and Yadi Molina and Marcell Ozuna added RBIs in the eighth to give the Cards a nice late cushion.

Royals 10, White Sox 5: Alex Gordon hit a two-run homer and a two-run double. He also walked and scored. Big night for Gordon, but he played it off afterwards saying, “I’m old. I don’t have power anymore.” I hear ya, Alex. I hear ya. The White Sox have lost six of seven.

Cubs 9, Pirates 2: Cole Hamels allowed one run, unearned, in five innings in his Cubs debut. Chicago built up a 6-1 lead in the first two innings despite getting only one RBI hit in that time. It was an infield single by Kyle Schwarber. The other runs scored via a groundout, two errors and two bases-loaded walks. They’d score one more run on a groundout later before Willson Contreras restored some semblance of offensive order with a two-run homer. Gonna guess that the Pirates weren’t too happy with the effort and execution in this one.

Marlins vs. Braves — POSTPONED:

