Pablo Sandoval to undergo season-ending hamstring surgery

By Bill BaerAug 2, 2018, 8:11 PM EDT
Giants 1B/3B Pablo Sandoval will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn right hamstring, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. An MRI showed a significant tear, according to manager Bruce Bochy.

Sandoval, 31, suffered the injury while running out a triple and then running home on a sacrifice fly on Sunday. The veteran ends his 2018 season batting .248/.310/.417 with nine home runs and 40 RBI in 252 plate appearances. Considering his numbers in recent years, his 2018 was a success.

Sandoval is under contract next year at $18 million and the Giants hold a $17 million club option for 2020 with a $5 million buyout. Sandoval should be back to full health in time for spring training. He figures to be part of the Giants’ bench again next year.

Jake Lamb to undergo season-ending rotator cuff surgery

By Bill BaerAug 2, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said on Thursday that third baseman Jake Lamb will undergo season-ending rotator cuff surgery, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Lamb, 27, landed on the disabled list last week with what was described as a left shoulder contusion. It was later revealed that he had “fraying” in his left rotator cuff. Lamb hit a lackluster .222/.307/.348 with six home runs and 31 RBI in 238 plate appearances on the season.

The D-Backs recently acquired Eduardo Escobar from the Twins and have started him at third base in three out of the last four games. He figures to continue getting the lion’s share of playing time at the hot corner. Escobar is hitting .276/.339/.511 with 15 home runs and 65 RBI in 422 PA on the year.