Pablo Sandoval to undergo season-ending hamstring surgery

Giants 1B/3B Pablo Sandoval will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn right hamstring, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. An MRI showed a significant tear, according to manager Bruce Bochy.

Sandoval, 31, suffered the injury while running out a triple and then running home on a sacrifice fly on Sunday. The veteran ends his 2018 season batting .248/.310/.417 with nine home runs and 40 RBI in 252 plate appearances. Considering his numbers in recent years, his 2018 was a success.

Sandoval is under contract next year at $18 million and the Giants hold a $17 million club option for 2020 with a $5 million buyout. Sandoval should be back to full health in time for spring training. He figures to be part of the Giants’ bench again next year.

