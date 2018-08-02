Blue Jays suspend Dalton Pompey without pay for getting into a heated argument with Triple-A manager

Blue Jays outfielder Dalton Pompey has spent most of his season in the minors, mostly with Triple-A Buffalo. His playing time has been limited due to injuries, as he dealt with a sprained right wrist early in the season and tore a ligament in his left thumb in June.

Understandably, it’s been a frustrating year for Pompey, but the frustration boiled over during the weekend. Per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, Pompey started on Saturday against Triple-A Indianapolis. After drawing a walk in the top of the first inning and catching a fly ball in the bottom half, he was pinch-hit for by Billy McKinney. Unhappy with the decision, Pompey reportedly had a heated exchange with manager Bobby Meacham. Pompey hasn’t played since, as the Blue Jays have suspended him without pay. It isn’t clear how long the suspension is for, but it certainly calls into question his future in the Jays’ organization.

Pompey started the 2015 season as the Jays’ regular center fielder but he struggled and has played all of 13 games in the majors from 2016-18. Pompey’s numbers in the minors are underwhelming, though he is hitting .291/.369/.476 in 124 plate appearances at Triple-A this year. Injuries have certainly been a factor, as he suffered a concussion in the 2017 World Baseball Classic along with the aforementioned.

As the Nationals showed recently, insubordination is not taken lightly around the league. Pompey very well may have played his last game in the Blue Jays organization.

