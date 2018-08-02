Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Blue Jays suspend Dalton Pompey without pay for getting into a heated argument with Triple-A manager

By Bill BaerAug 2, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
Blue Jays outfielder Dalton Pompey has spent most of his season in the minors, mostly with Triple-A Buffalo. His playing time has been limited due to injuries, as he dealt with a sprained right wrist early in the season and tore a ligament in his left thumb in June.

Understandably, it’s been a frustrating year for Pompey, but the frustration boiled over during the weekend. Per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, Pompey started on Saturday against Triple-A Indianapolis. After drawing a walk in the top of the first inning and catching a fly ball in the bottom half, he was pinch-hit for by Billy McKinney. Unhappy with the decision, Pompey reportedly had a heated exchange with manager Bobby Meacham. Pompey hasn’t played since, as the Blue Jays have suspended him without pay. It isn’t clear how long the suspension is for, but it certainly calls into question his future in the Jays’ organization.

Pompey started the 2015 season as the Jays’ regular center fielder but he struggled and has played all of 13 games in the majors from 2016-18. Pompey’s numbers in the minors are underwhelming, though he is hitting .291/.369/.476 in 124 plate appearances at Triple-A this year. Injuries have certainly been a factor, as he suffered a concussion in the 2017 World Baseball Classic along with the aforementioned.

As the Nationals showed recently, insubordination is not taken lightly around the league. Pompey very well may have played his last game in the Blue Jays organization.

MLB releases the postseason schedule

By Craig CalcaterraAug 2, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Major League Baseball announced the schedule for the 2018 postseason today. It’s the first postseason in which we are guaranteed, ahead of time, not to have any November baseball. Imagine that!

The regular season will end on Sunday, September 30, Monday will be reserved for tiebreakers, if necessary and the Wild Card games begin on Tuesday, October 2 for the National League and Wednesday October 3 for the American League.

The Division Series will run from Thursday, October 4 through Thursday, October 11. The NLCS begins on Friday, October 12, the ALCS begins the next day and the Game Sevens, if necessary, will be on Saturday the 20th and Sunday the 21st.

Game One of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, October 23. If a Game Seven proves necessary, it will be on Halloween, Wednesday, October.

