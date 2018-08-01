Steven Matz to have his forearm examined

Steven Matz got rocked last night and that set off the Nationals’ annihilation of the New York Mets. Seems he may have had some reason for getting rocked, however: he experienced forearm soreness during the game.
As a result the Mets are going to examine him today, likely in the form of an MRI. We’ll get an update in the next couple of days, presumably.
Matz entered last night’s game with a 3.79 ERA and left it with a 4.35. He’s got 99 strikeouts and 41 walks across 107.2 innings in 21 starts this year.
Last night Mets infielder Jose Reyes was rushed into emergency pitching service due to an historic blowout at the hands of the Washington Nationals. He didn’t fare well, giving up two homers. One to Matt Adams, one to Mark Reynolds.
Today in what can only be described as an act of scheduling cruelty, the Mets had to face the Nats once again. As I type this the Mets are certainly losing — 5-2 — and that can’t be too terribly surprising. But Reyes has evened his personal ledger to some extent, hitting two homers of his own: a solo shot in the fifth and a second solo shot in the eighth.
Shohei Ohtani‘s career is just getting started, so it’s not out of the question that he’ll give up two homers one night and hit two the next day himself, but for now I think it’s safe to say that Reyes is in some pretty singular territory.