Steven Matz to have his forearm examined

Steven Matz got rocked last night and that set off the Nationals’ annihilation of the New York Mets. Seems he may have had some reason for getting rocked, however: he experienced forearm soreness during the game.

As a result the Mets are going to examine him today, likely in the form of an MRI. We’ll get an update in the next couple of days, presumably.

Matz entered last night’s game with a 3.79 ERA and left it with a 4.35. He’s got 99 strikeouts and 41 walks across 107.2 innings in 21 starts this year.

