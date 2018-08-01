Sonny Gray’s rotation spot could be in jeopardy

Yankees starter Sonny Gray struggled on Wednesday afternoon against the Orioles, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings. Gray now owns a 5.56 ERA on the season with a 99/46 K/BB ratio in 103 2/3 innings.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone said he is not ruling out removing Gray from the Yankees’ rotation, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports. Gray, in response to that, said (per Carig), “At the end of the day, I want to do whatever is best to help us win, whatever that may be.”

If Gray were to get demoted from the rotation, Lance Lynn — recently acquired from the Twins — would be a candidate to take his spot. Lynn relieved Gray on Wednesday afternoon and turned in 4 1/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Lynn has a 5.10 ERA on the season, but he has been markedly better following a rough April and would seem to be a legitimate upgrade over Gray. The Yankees could also go younger, promoting prospect Justus Sheffield from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In 68 1/3 innings at Triple-A Sheffield has a 2.37 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 26 walks.

