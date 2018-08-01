Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb may need season-ending surgery

Last night Mets infielder Jose Reyes was rushed into emergency pitching service due to an historic blowout at the hands of the Washington Nationals. He didn’t fare well, giving up two homers. One to Matt Adams, one to Mark Reynolds.

Today in what can only be described as an act of scheduling cruelty, the Mets had to face the Nats once again. As I type this the Mets are certainly losing — 5-2 — and that can’t be too terribly surprising. But Reyes has evened his personal ledger to some extent, hitting two homers of his own: a solo shot in the fifth and a second solo shot in the eighth.

Shohei Ohtani‘s career is just getting started, so it’s not out of the question that he’ll give up two homers one night and hit two the next day himself, but for now I think it’s safe to say that Reyes is in some pretty singular territory.

