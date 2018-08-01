And That Happened: Tuesday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Nationals 25, Mets 4: Well that sure was a butt-kickin. Like, it was already a butt-kickin’ when it was 19-0 after five innings and then Jose Reyes was brought in to pitch in the eighth and coughed up six more runs. In all it was the Mets’ most-lopsided defeat in the team’s 57-season history, and in case you were unaware, there has been a lot of futility packed in to those 57 seasons. As this one wore on, Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling and Gary Cohen of the SNY broadcast team read verbatim from the team’s media guide to kill the time as the theme from “Masterpiece Theatre” played in the background. Which, hats off to them for doing anything to make this all entertaining. Daniel Murphy hit two homers and drove in six runs, Anthony Rendon had four RBI and Ryan Zimmerman, Matt Adams and Mark Reynolds homered. Adams and Reynolds’ should only count for half, though, as they came off of Reyes. I dunno, there was blood all over the box score. That’s why I link it up top. If I spend to much more time on it I may get nauseous.

Meanwhile, in games that were not a complete and utter joke . . .

Giants 3, Padres 2: Giants starter Derek Rodriguez allowed one run over seven and was in line for the win before Manuel Margot and the Padres scored in the eighth to force extras. In the top of the tenth Evan Longoria led things off with a triple, however, and he was eventually plated by a Brandon Crawford single to give San Francisco the winning margin and the sweep of the two-game series.

Phillies 3, Red Sox 1: In contrast, Jake Arrieta‘s one run over seven held up for the W, as he was backed by RBIs from Jorge Alfaro, Scott Kingery and Carlos Santana, ending the Phillies’ four game skid. After the game Gabe Kapler said “We are a bunch of fighters . . . there’s a lot of grit and determination and heart in that room and those are the things we can be very proud of in this moment.” What, no moxie? For shame.

Yankees 6, Orioles 3: A four-run fifth led by a Miguel Andjuar three-run homer keyed the Bombers offense and Masahiro Tanaka‘s six shutout innings kept the O’s off the board until they were already in too deep a hole to climb out of. Jace Peterson knocked in two of Baltimore’s three runs and scored the third on an error. Given all of the trades the Orioles made yesterday it’s frankly amazing that someone any of us had heard of did that for them. I expected their box score to have names like “Guy,” “Dude Man,” and “The kid, you know, with the hair?” all over it.

Athletics 6, Blue Jays 2: Trevor Cahill allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six in six innings and Khris Davis homered and had three hits in all. Matt Olson had two RBI, Mark Canha doubled twice and stole home and Marcus Semien added two hits. It was Bob Melvin’s 600th win as the Athletics’ manager. If he keeps the job for three more seasons — and he’s likely to — he’ll eventually pass Tony La Russa, who had 798 in green and gold. He’ll need about 36 more seasons, at .500 ball, to catch Connie Mack. That would make Melvin 92 years old or so when he broke the record. Which sounds rather silly. Of course Connie Mack himself was 87 when he was forced out of the dugout, and I’m guessing a 92-year-old Melvin will have more of his faculties about him then the 87-year-old Connie Mack did, so let’s do this thing!

Pirates 5, Cubs 4: David Freese doubled in Gregory Polanco twice and Polanco and Francisco Cervelli homered as the Pirates stay hot. There was a call late that went in favor for the Cubs on the field but was overturned on replay. After the game Joe Maddon said “I went up and looked at it. The call on the field has integrity and I’d really need to see why that was changed.” I don’t know what that means, “the call on the field has integrity.” It means little I suppose, but even the implication that replay calls are somehow less legitimate than ump calls is one of the many reasons why the whole manager challenge thing is dumb. If the replay crew was just part of the umpire crew and was considered its eyes and ears instead of some sort of big brother figure from on high we’d never talk about it. It’d be just like any other umpire calls we debate.

Tigers 2, Reds 1: Matt Boyd tossed eight shutout innings and got a homer from Niko Goodrum and an RBI double from Mike Gerber to back him. Homer Bailey went the distance — eight innings since the Tigers didn’t have to bat in the ninth — and took the tough loss. Can’t remember the last time I saw a couple of regular guy pitchers, as opposed to dueling aces, go eight innings against one another.

Rays 10, Angels 6: The Rays put up a seven-run fourth inning and chased Tyler Skaggs that frame after he gave up ten runs in all. Carlos Gomez had two hits in the big inning, Matt Duffy had three hits and Jake Bauers homered. Mike Trout homered and doubled and Kole Calhoun had three hits including a two-run homer in the losing cause.

Braves 11, Marlins 6: Kolby Allard made his big league debut as the Braves starter and allowed five runs — four earned — in five innings. That won’t normally get you a win, but since his teammates unleashed a 19-hit attack, he was fortunate enough to get the W. Ronald Acuña, Nick Markakis and Johan Camargo all went deep for Atlanta and Kurt Suzuki hit a three-run double. Ender Inciarte had four hits and Freddie Freeman had three as the Braves won their third in a row.

Royals 4, White Sox 2: Danny Duffy pitched shutout ball into the sixth as Ryan O’Hearn, making his big league debut, and Brett Phillips each hit two-run homers for the Royals. The Chisox lost their fifth in six games.

Indians 6, Twins 2: Trevor Bauer battled himself a bit, walking a few and striking out fewer, but he allowed only two runs while pitching into the seventh. Jose Ramirez had three hits and drove in two, Greg Allen had three hits and scored three runs and Edwin Encarnacion drove in a three late insurance runs with a two-run single and a fielder’s choice.

Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 0: Zack Godley struck out ten and allowed only two hits in seven shutout innings. A.J. Pollock homered. Nick Ahmed drove in two on a double and scored on a wild pitch. This win put the Dbacks back into first place in the NL West, with an assist from . . .

Brewers 1, Dodgers 0: . . . Wade Miley, who tossed seven shutout innings, the Brewers pen, which tossed two more and Lorenzo Cain, who doubled in the game’s only run in the third inning. Miley is now 4-0 with a 2.06 ERA in seven starts in Los Angeles and, somehow, has a 2.01 ERA in five starts overall this season despite walking more guys than he has struck out.

Rockies 6, Cardinals 3: Charlie Blackmon and Carlos Gonzalez each homered and Jon Gray pitched into the eighth inning, winning his fourth straight decision. The Rockies finished July with a 17-6 record and are now tied with the Dodgers, a half game back. The NL West race is gonna be fun over the final two months of the season.

Astros 5, Mariners 2: Houston snaps its five-game losing streak. Evan Gattis and Josh Reddick each hit two-run homers and Reddick added an RBI single. Charlie Morton struck out eight while allowing two runs over six. Their lead goes back up to four over Seattle in the West.

