Twins trade Brian Dozier to the Dodgers

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2018, 3:37 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired Brian Dozier from the Twins. Jerry Crasnick of ESPN confirmed the deal following multiple reports of it as it was going down. No word yet on the return back to Minnesota.

Given that the Dodgers already have a number of infielders it’s possible that Logan Forsythe could be headed to the Twins, as Ken Rosenthal speculates. As it is, he’s seeing little playing time. Dozier, of course, provides a clear upgrade over both Forsyth and the soon-to-retire Chase Utley. UPDATE: Yep, it is confirmed that the Twins will receive Forsythe, right-hander Devin Smeltzer, and outfielder Luke Raley.

Dozier is hitting .224/.305/.402 with 16 homers on the year. That’s a considerable falloff from what he’s done over the past several seasons, but perhaps a change of scenery will snap him back into form. And, as said, he’s a better option for the Dodgers than what they have now even if he stays his current course.

Red Sox place Chris Sale on disabled list with left shoulder inflammation

By Bill BaerJul 31, 2018, 5:43 PM EDT
The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that starter Chris Sale has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his left shoulder. Pitcher Brandon Workman has been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

It is not evident exactly when Sale began experiencing shoulder issues. He has held the opposition scoreless in each of his last three starts and is on a 23-inning scoreless inning streak. Overall, Sale owns an AL-best 2.04 ERA with an 11-4 record and a 207/33 K/BB ratio in 141 innings. His 207 strikeouts are the highest total in baseball.

The Red Sox enter Tuesday leading the Yankees by six games in the AL East. The club believes Sale will only miss one start, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Workman, 29, has pitched 18 2/3 innings in the majors this year for the Red Sox, compiling a 2.89 ERA with 19 strikeouts and four walks.