Twins trade Brian Dozier to the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired Brian Dozier from the Twins. Jerry Crasnick of ESPN confirmed the deal following multiple reports of it as it was going down. No word yet on the return back to Minnesota.

Given that the Dodgers already have a number of infielders it’s possible that Logan Forsythe could be headed to the Twins, as Ken Rosenthal speculates. As it is, he’s seeing little playing time. Dozier, of course, provides a clear upgrade over both Forsyth and the soon-to-retire Chase Utley. UPDATE: Yep, it is confirmed that the Twins will receive Forsythe, right-hander Devin Smeltzer, and outfielder Luke Raley.

Dozier is hitting .224/.305/.402 with 16 homers on the year. That’s a considerable falloff from what he’s done over the past several seasons, but perhaps a change of scenery will snap him back into form. And, as said, he’s a better option for the Dodgers than what they have now even if he stays his current course.

