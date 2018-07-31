Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Trea Turner apologizes for past tweets containing hateful language

By Bill BaerJul 31, 2018, 6:17 PM EDT
7 Comments

On Sunday, after Braves starter Sean Newcomb‘s past tweets containing hateful language were discovered, the same was done for Nationals shortstop Trea Turner. As Craig noted yesterday, those tweets mostly contained homophobic slurs but also contained a racially-insensitive quote from a movie.

While Newcomb apologized, his apology didn’t acknowledge the people most affected by his language choices and he used the cliche “I don’t mean to offend anybody,” which is irrelevant. Turner, on the other hand, put on a clinic when it comes to making a good apology. Per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Turner apologized to the LGBT, African-American, and special needs communities. Also, per Janes, Turner said, “It’s not when I said those things. It’s that I said them at all.”

When Turner and Newcomb’s — and Josh Hader‘s — offensive tweets turned up, many people were quick to make excuses for them, saying they were teenagers when the tweets were published. Turner showed exactly why that excuse doesn’t fly, acknowledging that he never should have used that language in the first place.

MASN’s Dan Kolko reports that manager Dave Martinez, who was born to Puerto Rican parents, spoke to Turner. He believes Turner was sincere and apologetic, saying, “He’s a good kid. I told him I’ll help him out any way I can. … But I told him, ‘You hurt people. Real people.'”

Martinez also succinctly drilled to the core of the issue, which is that baseball fans from marginalized communities were hurt. The hordes of people quick to excuse Turner, Newcomb, and Hader’s language never seemed to have any ounce of empathy for fans from marginalized groups.

Yesterday, Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post published an excellent article in which he spoke to members of those marginalized communities about Turner’s language. Kelly Wallace of Expanded Roster said, “Honestly, being a queer sports fan, you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop every time you invest in someone.” Jenn Rubenstein, who has been pledging money to LGBTQ community organizations since Daniel Murphy joined the Nationals (recall that Murphy has issues with the gay “lifestyle”), said, “It feels like an actual gut-punch. There’s an actual, visceral response, and you’re trying not to cry.”

Kudos to Turner, as well as Martinez and Svrluga, for acknowledging the people most affected by Turner’s words and not moving to minimize or ignore the impact, as was done for Newcomb and Hader. Hopefully, if other players’ hateful tweets are dug up, they take their cue from Turner when they have to figuratively step up to the plate.

Ryan Zimmerman becomes Expos/Nationals all-time leader in hits

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 31, 2018, 7:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With a first-inning RBI single on Tuesday night, Ryan Zimmerman broke a tie with Tim Wallach to become the all-time leader in hits for the Expos and Nationals franchises. He had been tied with Wallach at 1,694 career hits. Wallach acrrued his hits over parts of 13 seasons with the Expos from 1980-92; Zimmerman has had 14 seasons in the majors, all with the Nationals, dating back to 2005. His last five have been mostly shortened by injuries.

Entering Tuesday’s action, Zimmerman was hitting a lackluster .226/.285/.414 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 144 plate appearances. He missed time between May 10 and July 19 due to an oblique strain.

Zimmerman appeared to have regained his past form, finishing last year with a .930 OPS and making his first All-Star team since 2009. He hit 36 home runs and knocked in 108 runs in 144 games. The Nationals, who have Zimmerman under contract for at least one more year, hope he is able to once again rediscover that bat.