Rangers trade Keone Kela to Pirates

Update (1:50 AM ET): The deal is official.

*

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Rangers will trade reliever Keone Kela to the Pirates. The Rangers will receive two players to be named later from the Pirates, per Fancred’s Jon Heyman.

Kela, 25, has been solid out of the bullpen for the Rangers, putting up a 3.44 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 14 walks in 36 2/3 innings. The right-hander is owed the remainder of his $1.2 million salary and is arbitration eligible for three more years.

The Rangers and Pirates are headed in different directions. At 46-62, the Rangers have already begun to sell off, having traded Cole Hamels to the Cubs. The 55-52 Pirates find themselves in the thick of things in the NL Wild Card race and could be contenders in the NL Central as well.

Follow @Baer_Bill