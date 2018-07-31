Report: Orioles trade Kevin Gausman, Darren O’Day to the Braves

UPDATE: The Orioles are also sending reliever Darren O'Day to Atlanta. In return they are getting catcher Brett Cumberland, righty Evan Phillips, lefty Bruce Zimmerman and infielder Jean Carlos Encarnacion. It’s a big haul in volume at the very least. O’Day, for what it’s worth, is on the disabled list and is unlikely to pitch for the rest of the season. He is under contract for 2019, however.

As for the prospects, only Cumberland was a consensus top-20 Braves prospect entering season, and he wasn’t high on that list. The others are mostly organizational guys.

3:28 PM: Ken Rosenthal reports that the Baltimore Orioles have a deal in place to send pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Atlanta Braves.

Gausman is 5-8 with a 4.43 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 104/32 in 124 innings across 21 starts. At times he’s shown flashes of brilliance, but he has been uneven on the whole in his six-year career. He’s rather homer happy, though he does limit the damage on those dingers by being stingy when it comes to walks.

The Braves had been in talks to acquire Chris Archer from the Rays but, with Archer apparently heading to Pittsburgh, Gausman served as the backup plan to bolster the rotation in Atlanta’s fight for the NL East.

Follow @craigcalcaterra