Getty Images

Report: Orioles trade Kevin Gausman, Darren O’Day to the Braves

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
3 Comments

UPDATE: The Orioles are also sending reliever Darren O'Day to Atlanta. In return they are getting catcher Brett Cumberland, righty Evan Phillips, lefty Bruce Zimmerman and infielder Jean Carlos Encarnacion. It’s a big haul in volume at the very least. O’Day, for what it’s worth, is on the disabled list and is unlikely to pitch for the rest of the season. He is under contract for 2019, however.

As for the prospects, only Cumberland was a consensus top-20 Braves prospect entering season, and he wasn’t high on that list. The others are mostly organizational guys.

3:28 PM: Ken Rosenthal reports that the Baltimore Orioles have a deal in place to send pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Atlanta Braves.

Gausman is 5-8 with a 4.43 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 104/32 in 124 innings across 21 starts. At times he’s shown flashes of brilliance, but he has been uneven on the whole in his six-year career. He’s rather homer happy, though he does limit the damage on those dingers by being stingy when it comes to walks.

The Braves had been in talks to acquire Chris Archer from the Rays but, with Archer apparently heading to Pittsburgh, Gausman served as the backup plan to bolster the rotation in Atlanta’s fight for the NL East.

Red Sox place Chris Sale on disabled list with left shoulder inflammation

Leon Halip/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 31, 2018, 5:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that starter Chris Sale has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his left shoulder. Pitcher Brandon Workman has been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

It is not evident exactly when Sale began experiencing shoulder issues. He has held the opposition scoreless in each of his last three starts and is on a 23-inning scoreless inning streak. Overall, Sale owns an AL-best 2.04 ERA with an 11-4 record and a 207/33 K/BB ratio in 141 innings. His 207 strikeouts are the highest total in baseball.

The Red Sox enter Tuesday leading the Yankees by six games in the AL East. The club believes Sale will only miss one start, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Workman, 29, has pitched 18 2/3 innings in the majors this year for the Red Sox, compiling a 2.89 ERA with 19 strikeouts and four walks.