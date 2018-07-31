Red Sox place Chris Sale on disabled list with left shoulder inflammation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that starter Chris Sale has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his left shoulder. Pitcher Brandon Workman has been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

It is not evident exactly when Sale began experiencing shoulder issues. He has held the opposition scoreless in each of his last three starts and is on a 23-inning scoreless inning streak. Overall, Sale owns an AL-best 2.04 ERA with an 11-4 record and a 207/33 K/BB ratio in 141 innings. His 207 strikeouts are the highest total in baseball.

The Red Sox enter Tuesday leading the Yankees by six games in the AL East. The club believes Sale will only miss one start, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Workman, 29, has pitched 18 2/3 innings in the majors this year for the Red Sox, compiling a 2.89 ERA with 19 strikeouts and four walks.

Follow @Baer_Bill