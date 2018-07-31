UPDATE: Pirates have a deal in place for Chris Archer

UPDATE: Stephen Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is being told that the Pirates do, in fact, have a deal in place to acquire Chris Archer. We’ll update when we hear the details.

3:14 PM: With less than an hour to go until the trade deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays are apparently close to trading starter Chris Archer. At the moment the Pirates are thought to be closing in on the Rays’ ace, with multiple reporters saying that to be the case, though the Braves and Brewers have been pushing hard to get him as well.

Archer, 29, is 2-5 with a 4.31 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 102/31 over 96 innings in 17 starts on the year. Taht’s somewhat underwhelming compared to his usual level of performance, but he’s got a 2.70 ERA over his last 43.1 innings after being activated from the disabled list following an abdominal strain that took a good while to heal. His longer-term track record is far better, of course — he’s a two-time All-Star who was one of the most reliable starters in all of baseball between 2014 and 2018 — and he’s under team control through 2021.

While the Pirates are currently out of playoff position, in third place in the NL Central, they have played much better baseball of late and are in striking distance of the second Wild Card, sitting 3.5 games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Of course, since Archer is under team control, the move could be viewed as both a win-now and win-in-the-future kind of a deal for the Pirates.

