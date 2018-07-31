UPDATE: Rays trade Wilson Ramos to the Phillies

UPDATE: Passan now reports that Wilson Ramos has, in fact, been traded to Philadelphia. Joel Sherman of the New York Post says the return will be a player to be named later.
1:24 PM: Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Phillies are “deep into talks” with the Rays about a Wilson Ramos trade.
Ramos, who made the All-Star team, is having a fine year, hitting .297/.346/.488 with 14 homers. While he’s on the disabled list at the moment, he’s due off in about a week. When he returns he will represent a significant upgrade to the Phillies’ catching tandem of Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp. It would also deprive the Washington Nationals of a reunion with Ramos and the upgrade at catcher they’ve been long-rumored to be seeking.
The Phillies have acquired lefty reliever Aaron Loup from the Blue Jays, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports. The Jays will receive minor league pitcher Jacob Waguespack in return, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Loup, 30, has been in the league seven years, putting together a 3.47 ERA over 318 2/3 innings. This year has been among the worst of his career, as he stands with a 4.54 ERA and a 42/13 K/BB ratio in 35 2/3 innings. Loup certainly handles lefties better than righties, so Phillies manager Gabe Kapler will almost certainly use him in situations that give the team the platoon advantage.
The Phillies already have two lefties in the bullpen in Austin Davis and Adam Morgan. Morgan is out of options but has a 4.76 ERA, so the Phillies could potentially outright him off the roster to make room for Loup. Yacksel Rios could also be optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to allow Loup to be added.
Waguespack, 24, has split his season between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Combined, he put up a 4.68 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 36 walks in 82 2/3 innings across 15 starts and six relief appearances.