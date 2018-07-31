UPDATE: Rays trade Wilson Ramos to the Phillies

UPDATE: Passan now reports that Wilson Ramos has, in fact, been traded to Philadelphia. Joel Sherman of the New York Post says the return will be a player to be named later.

1:24 PM: Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Phillies are “deep into talks” with the Rays about a Wilson Ramos trade.

Ramos, who made the All-Star team, is having a fine year, hitting .297/.346/.488 with 14 homers. While he’s on the disabled list at the moment, he’s due off in about a week. When he returns he will represent a significant upgrade to the Phillies’ catching tandem of Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp. It would also deprive the Washington Nationals of a reunion with Ramos and the upgrade at catcher they’ve been long-rumored to be seeking.

Follow @craigcalcaterra