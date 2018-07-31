Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Phillies address bullpen, get Aaron Loup from Blue Jays

By Bill BaerJul 31, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
The Phillies have acquired lefty reliever Aaron Loup from the Blue Jays, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports. The Jays will receive minor league pitcher Jacob Waguespack in return, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Loup is a free agent after the season, so this is purely a rental for the Phillies.

Loup, 30, has been in the league seven years, putting together a 3.47 ERA over 318 2/3 innings. This year has been among the worst of his career, as he stands with a 4.54 ERA and a 42/13 K/BB ratio in 35 2/3 innings. Loup certainly handles lefties better than righties, so Phillies manager Gabe Kapler will almost certainly use him in situations that give the team the platoon advantage.

The Phillies already have two lefties in the bullpen in Austin Davis and Adam Morgan. The Phillies designated infielder Trevor Plouffe for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster for Loup.

Waguespack, 24, has split his season between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Combined, he put up a 4.68 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 36 walks in 82 2/3 innings across 15 starts and six relief appearances.

Red Sox place Chris Sale on disabled list with left shoulder inflammation

By Bill BaerJul 31, 2018, 5:43 PM EDT
The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that starter Chris Sale has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his left shoulder. Pitcher Brandon Workman has been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

It is not evident exactly when Sale began experiencing shoulder issues. He has held the opposition scoreless in each of his last three starts and is on a 23-inning scoreless inning streak. Overall, Sale owns an AL-best 2.04 ERA with an 11-4 record and a 207/33 K/BB ratio in 141 innings. His 207 strikeouts are the highest total in baseball.

The Red Sox enter Tuesday leading the Yankees by six games in the AL East. The club believes Sale will only miss one start, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Workman, 29, has pitched 18 2/3 innings in the majors this year for the Red Sox, compiling a 2.89 ERA with 19 strikeouts and four walks.