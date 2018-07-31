Phillies address bullpen, get Aaron Loup from Blue Jays

The Phillies have acquired lefty reliever Aaron Loup from the Blue Jays, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports. The Jays will receive minor league pitcher Jacob Waguespack in return, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Loup is a free agent after the season, so this is purely a rental for the Phillies.

Loup, 30, has been in the league seven years, putting together a 3.47 ERA over 318 2/3 innings. This year has been among the worst of his career, as he stands with a 4.54 ERA and a 42/13 K/BB ratio in 35 2/3 innings. Loup certainly handles lefties better than righties, so Phillies manager Gabe Kapler will almost certainly use him in situations that give the team the platoon advantage.

The Phillies already have two lefties in the bullpen in Austin Davis and Adam Morgan. The Phillies designated infielder Trevor Plouffe for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster for Loup.

Waguespack, 24, has split his season between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Combined, he put up a 4.68 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 36 walks in 82 2/3 innings across 15 starts and six relief appearances.

