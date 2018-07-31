Mets lose 25-4 to Nationals

The Mets have had better nights. After five innings against the Nationals in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night, the Mets are trailing 19-0. Yep, 19-0. It’s the sixth time this season a team has scored at least 19 runs in a game and we’re just past the halfway point.
Here’s how the runs scored:
- 1st inning
- Bryce Harper RBI double (1-0)
- Ryan Zimmerman RBI single (2-0)
- Daniel Murphy RBI single (3-0)
- Tanner Roark three-run double (6-0)
- Anthony Rendon RBI single (7-0)
- 2nd inning
- Daniel Murphy two-run home run (9-0)
- Matt Wieters RBI single (10-0)
- 3rd inning
- Daniel Murphy three-run home run (13-0)
- 4th inning
- Bryce Harper RBI double (14-0)
- Ryan Zimmerman two-run home run (16-0)
- 5th inning
- Anthony Rendon three-run double (19-0)
The Mets pitchers on the hook:
- Steven Matz: 0.2 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Jacob Rhame: 2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Tim Peterson: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Tyler Bashlor: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Jerry Blevins: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
The Nationals are on pace to score 30 runs. That has happened exactly once in baseball history, when the Rangers beat the Orioles 30-3 on August 22, 2007. Wes Littleton famously got the save in that game, pitching three scoreless innings.
Update (10:21 PM ET): Jose Reyes came in to pitch the bottom of the eighth and things devolved from there. Matt Adams hit a two-run home run, Mark Reynolds hit a three-run home run, and Wilmer Difo hit an RBI triple to bring the score to 25-1. The Nationals’ 25 runs are the most a team has scored since that 30-3 game.
The Mets stormed for three runs in the top of the ninth, but the game was finalized as a 25-4 loss.