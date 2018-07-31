Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Mets lose 25-4 to Nationals

By Bill Baer Jul 31, 2018
4 Comments

The Mets have had better nights. After five innings against the Nationals in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night, the Mets are trailing 19-0. Yep, 19-0. It’s the sixth time this season a team has scored at least 19 runs in a game and we’re just past the halfway point.

Here’s how the runs scored:

  • 1st inning
  • 2nd inning
    • Daniel Murphy two-run home run (9-0)
    • Matt Wieters RBI single (10-0)
  • 3rd inning
    • Daniel Murphy three-run home run (13-0)
  • 4th inning
    • Bryce Harper RBI double (14-0)
    • Ryan Zimmerman two-run home run (16-0)
  • 5th inning
    • Anthony Rendon three-run double (19-0)

The Mets pitchers on the hook:

The Nationals are on pace to score 30 runs. That has happened exactly once in baseball history, when the Rangers beat the Orioles 30-3 on August 22, 2007. Wes Littleton famously got the save in that game, pitching three scoreless innings.

Update (10:21 PM ET): Jose Reyes came in to pitch the bottom of the eighth and things devolved from there. Matt Adams hit a two-run home run, Mark Reynolds hit a three-run home run, and Wilmer Difo hit an RBI triple to bring the score to 25-1. The Nationals’ 25 runs are the most a team has scored since that 30-3 game.

The Mets stormed for three runs in the top of the ninth, but the game was finalized as a 25-4 loss.

Ryan Zimmerman becomes Expos/Nationals all-time leader in hits


By Bill Baer Jul 31, 2018
1 Comment

With a first-inning RBI single on Tuesday night, Ryan Zimmerman broke a tie with Tim Wallach to become the all-time leader in hits for the Expos and Nationals franchises. He had been tied with Wallach at 1,694 career hits. Wallach acrrued his hits over parts of 13 seasons with the Expos from 1980-92; Zimmerman has had 14 seasons in the majors, all with the Nationals, dating back to 2005. His last five have been mostly shortened by injuries.

Entering Tuesday’s action, Zimmerman was hitting a lackluster .226/.285/.414 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 144 plate appearances. He missed time between May 10 and July 19 due to an oblique strain.

Zimmerman appeared to have regained his past form, finishing last year with a .930 OPS and making his first All-Star team since 2009. He hit 36 home runs and knocked in 108 runs in 144 games. The Nationals, who have Zimmerman under contract for at least one more year, hope he is able to once again rediscover that bat.