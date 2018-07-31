Mets lose 25-4 to Nationals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mets have had better nights. After five innings against the Nationals in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night, the Mets are trailing 19-0. Yep, 19-0. It’s the sixth time this season a team has scored at least 19 runs in a game and we’re just past the halfway point.

Here’s how the runs scored:

1st inning Bryce Harper RBI double (1-0) Ryan Zimmerman RBI single (2-0) Daniel Murphy RBI single (3-0) Tanner Roark three-run double (6-0) Anthony Rendon RBI single (7-0)

2nd inning Daniel Murphy two-run home run (9-0) Matt Wieters RBI single (10-0)

3rd inning Daniel Murphy three-run home run (13-0)

4th inning Bryce Harper RBI double (14-0) Ryan Zimmerman two-run home run (16-0)

5th inning Anthony Rendon three-run double (19-0)



The Mets pitchers on the hook:

Steven Matz: 0.2 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Jacob Rhame: 2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Tim Peterson: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Tyler Bashlor: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Jerry Blevins: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

The Nationals are on pace to score 30 runs. That has happened exactly once in baseball history, when the Rangers beat the Orioles 30-3 on August 22, 2007. Wes Littleton famously got the save in that game, pitching three scoreless innings.

Update (10:21 PM ET): Jose Reyes came in to pitch the bottom of the eighth and things devolved from there. Matt Adams hit a two-run home run, Mark Reynolds hit a three-run home run, and Wilmer Difo hit an RBI triple to bring the score to 25-1. The Nationals’ 25 runs are the most a team has scored since that 30-3 game.

The Mets stormed for three runs in the top of the ninth, but the game was finalized as a 25-4 loss.

