Marlins trade Cameron Maybin to the Mariners

The Marlins have traded outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Mariners. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald was the first to report that he was being traded. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported the full deal. The Marlins will receive a player — not yet identified — and international bonus pool money in exchange.

Maybin, on his second tour of duty with the Marlins, is hitting .251/.338/.343 with three homers and eight stolen bases on the year. He’s being paid $3.2 million for the entire season, so the third or so of that that’s remaining is not too big a burden.

Guillermo Heredia has been playing center most of the season, but his bat has been a liability and he really profiles more as a fourth outfielder than a starter. Maybin will take over and, in all likelihood, provide an upgrade.

