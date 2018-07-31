Marlins trade Cameron Maybin to the Mariners

The Marlins have traded outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Mariners. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald was the first to report that he was being traded. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported the full deal. The Marlins will receive a player — not yet identified — and international bonus pool money in exchange.
Maybin, on his second tour of duty with the Marlins, is hitting .251/.338/.343 with three homers and eight stolen bases on the year. He’s being paid $3.2 million for the entire season, so the third or so of that that’s remaining is not too big a burden.
Guillermo Heredia has been playing center most of the season, but his bat has been a liability and he really profiles more as a fourth outfielder than a starter. Maybin will take over and, in all likelihood, provide an upgrade.
The Phillies have acquired lefty reliever Aaron Loup from the Blue Jays, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports. The Jays will receive minor league pitcher Jacob Waguespack in return, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Loup, 30, has been in the league seven years, putting together a 3.47 ERA over 318 2/3 innings. This year has been among the worst of his career, as he stands with a 4.54 ERA and a 42/13 K/BB ratio in 35 2/3 innings. Loup certainly handles lefties better than righties, so Phillies manager Gabe Kapler will almost certainly use him in situations that give the team the platoon advantage.
The Phillies already have two lefties in the bullpen in Austin Davis and Adam Morgan. Morgan is out of options but has a 4.76 ERA, so the Phillies could potentially outright him off the roster to make room for Loup. Yacksel Rios could also be optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to allow Loup to be added.
Waguespack, 24, has split his season between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Combined, he put up a 4.68 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 36 walks in 82 2/3 innings across 15 starts and six relief appearances.