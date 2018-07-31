Marlins trade reliever Brad Ziegler to the Diamondbacks

The Marlins are reportedly close to trading reliever Brad Ziegler to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Craig Mish of SiriusXM was the first to report that Ziegler was close to being traded, Ken Rosenthal was the first to link him to the Dbacks.
Ziegler, 38, started slow this season, but he’s been great for the past month or two, posting an ERA of 1.15 in June and 0.68 in July. On the season as a whole he’s 1-5 with a 3.98 ERA in a league-leading 53 games. He is due to become a free agent this winter. He, of course, played for Arizona from 2011 into the 2016 season.
UPDATE: Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the Dbacks are sending Double-A reliever Tommy Eveld to the Marlins.
The Phillies have acquired lefty reliever Aaron Loup from the Blue Jays, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports. The Jays will receive minor league pitcher Jacob Waguespack in return, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Loup, 30, has been in the league seven years, putting together a 3.47 ERA over 318 2/3 innings. This year has been among the worst of his career, as he stands with a 4.54 ERA and a 42/13 K/BB ratio in 35 2/3 innings. Loup certainly handles lefties better than righties, so Phillies manager Gabe Kapler will almost certainly use him in situations that give the team the platoon advantage.
The Phillies already have two lefties in the bullpen in Austin Davis and Adam Morgan. Morgan is out of options but has a 4.76 ERA, so the Phillies could potentially outright him off the roster to make room for Loup. Yacksel Rios could also be optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to allow Loup to be added.
Waguespack, 24, has split his season between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Combined, he put up a 4.68 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 36 walks in 82 2/3 innings across 15 starts and six relief appearances.