Marlins trade reliever Brad Ziegler to the Diamondbacks

The Marlins are reportedly close to trading reliever Brad Ziegler to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Craig Mish of SiriusXM was the first to report that Ziegler was close to being traded, Ken Rosenthal was the first to link him to the Dbacks.

Ziegler, 38, started slow this season, but he’s been great for the past month or two, posting an ERA of 1.15 in June and 0.68 in July. On the season as a whole he’s 1-5 with a 3.98 ERA in a league-leading 53 games. He is due to become a free agent this winter. He, of course, played for Arizona from 2011 into the 2016 season.

UPDATE: Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the Dbacks are sending Double-A reliever Tommy Eveld to the Marlins.

