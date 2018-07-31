J.A. Happ sent home after contracting hand, foot, and mouth disease

Recently-acquired starter J.A. Happ was sent home by the Yankees on Tuesday after it was revealed he contracted hand, foot, and mouth disease, George A. King III of the New York Post reports. That puts into question his upcoming scheduled start against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday. The Yankees enter Tuesday trailing the Red Sox by six games in the AL East.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is more common in children than adults and is caused by Coxsackievirus A16 or Enterovirus 71. You may recall that Mets starter Noah Syndergaard had to be placed on the 10-day disabled list recently after picking it up, apparently at a youth camp he attended during the All-Star break.

Happ, 35, impressed in his Yankees debut, holding the Royals to a lone run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts over six innings. On the season, Happ owns a 4.05 ERA with 132 strikeouts and 36 walks in 120 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill