Dodgers acquire John Axford from the Blue Jays

The Dodgers dealing continues: they just acquired reliever John Axford from the Blue Jays. In return, L.A. will send righty Corey Copping to Toronto.

Axford has a 4.41 ERA in 45 games this season and a K/BB ratio of 50/20 in 51 innings. He actually started a game on Saturday. It was a bit of a gimmick, likely intended to show suitors that he could go multiple innings, perhaps trying to sell him as a poor-man’s Andrew Miller. Even if that’s not how L.A. uses him this year, he has shown that he still has nice mid-to-upper 90s velocity with some sharp movement, so he’ll certainly help out.

Whatever his role, the Dodgers could use him, as their bullpen has been a sore spot all year long.

