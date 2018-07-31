Diamondbacks acquire Jake Diekman from Rangers

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that the Diamondbacks have acquired lefty reliever Jake Diekman from the Rangers. Diekman is a free agent after the season, so this is strictly a rental for the D-Backs. Robert Murray of The Athletic reports that the Rangers will get minor league pitcher Wei-Chieh Huang from the D-Backs.

Diekman, 31, has posted a 3.69 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 23 walks in 39 innings for the Rangers this season. He missed most of last season having three different surgeries for ulcerative colitis.

The 59-49 Diamondbacks enter Tuesday just a half-game behind the Dodgers for first place in the NL West. The club already has two lefties in the bullpen in Jorge De La Rosa and T.J. McFarland. McFarland has performed well while De La Rosa has not, but it remains to be seen how the Diamondbacks will make room for Diekman on the roster.

Huang, 24, has split his season between High-A Visalia and Double-A Jackson. Combined, he has put up a 2.31 ERA with a 78/23 K/BB ratio in 58 1/3 innings across two starts and 27 relief appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill