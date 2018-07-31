Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Diamondbacks acquire Jake Diekman from Rangers

By Bill BaerJul 31, 2018, 3:48 PM EDT
ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that the Diamondbacks have acquired lefty reliever Jake Diekman from the Rangers. Diekman is a free agent after the season, so this is strictly a rental for the D-Backs. Robert Murray of The Athletic reports that the Rangers will get minor league pitcher Wei-Chieh Huang from the D-Backs.

Diekman, 31, has posted a 3.69 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 23 walks in 39 innings for the Rangers this season. He missed most of last season having three different surgeries for ulcerative colitis.

The 59-49 Diamondbacks enter Tuesday just a half-game behind the Dodgers for first place in the NL West. The club already has two lefties in the bullpen in Jorge De La Rosa and T.J. McFarland. McFarland has performed well while De La Rosa has not, but it remains to be seen how the Diamondbacks will make room for Diekman on the roster.

Huang, 24, has split his season between High-A Visalia and Double-A Jackson. Combined, he has put up a 2.31 ERA with a 78/23 K/BB ratio in 58 1/3 innings across two starts and 27 relief appearances.

Red Sox place Chris Sale on disabled list with left shoulder inflammation


By Bill BaerJul 31, 2018, 5:43 PM EDT
The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that starter Chris Sale has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his left shoulder. Pitcher Brandon Workman has been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

It is not evident exactly when Sale began experiencing shoulder issues. He has held the opposition scoreless in each of his last three starts and is on a 23-inning scoreless inning streak. Overall, Sale owns an AL-best 2.04 ERA with an 11-4 record and a 207/33 K/BB ratio in 141 innings. His 207 strikeouts are the highest total in baseball.

The Red Sox enter Tuesday leading the Yankees by six games in the AL East. The club believes Sale will only miss one start, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Workman, 29, has pitched 18 2/3 innings in the majors this year for the Red Sox, compiling a 2.89 ERA with 19 strikeouts and four walks.