Cubs acquire reliever Brandon Kintzler from Nationals

Ahead of Tuesday’s 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline, the Cubs announced the acquisition of reliever Brandon Kintzler from the Nationals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jhon Romero. The Cubs moved pitcher Justin Hancock to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for Kintzler.

Kintzler, who turns 34 years old tomorrow, has posted a 3.59 ERA with a 31/13 K/BB ratio in 42 2/3 innings of work for the Nationals this season. Across his nine years in the majors, he owns a 3.30 career ERA.

The Cubs, who enter Tuesday in first place in the NL Central, have had to work without closer Brandon Morrow. Morrow has been out since the end of the first half with a biceps injury. Pedro Strop has gotten the call in save situations as they’ve come up in the time since, but Kintzler could see some save chances of his own.

Romero, 23, has spent his 2018 campaign with High-A Myrtle Beach. The right-hander compiled a 3.27 ERA with a 57/17 K/BB ratio in 44 innings of relief.

