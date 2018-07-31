Win McNamee/Getty Images

Cubs acquire reliever Brandon Kintzler from Nationals

By Bill BaerJul 31, 2018
Ahead of Tuesday’s 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline, the Cubs announced the acquisition of reliever Brandon Kintzler from the Nationals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jhon Romero. The Cubs moved pitcher Justin Hancock to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for Kintzler.

Kintzler, who turns 34 years old tomorrow, has posted a 3.59 ERA with a 31/13 K/BB ratio in 42 2/3 innings of work for the Nationals this season. Across his nine years in the majors, he owns a 3.30 career ERA.

The Cubs, who enter Tuesday in first place in the NL Central, have had to work without closer Brandon Morrow. Morrow has been out since the end of the first half with a biceps injury. Pedro Strop has gotten the call in save situations as they’ve come up in the time since, but Kintzler could see some save chances of his own.

Romero, 23, has spent his 2018 campaign with High-A Myrtle Beach. The right-hander compiled a 3.27 ERA with a 57/17 K/BB ratio in 44 innings of relief.

Red Sox place Chris Sale on disabled list with left shoulder inflammation

By Bill BaerJul 31, 2018
The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that starter Chris Sale has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his left shoulder. Pitcher Brandon Workman has been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

It is not evident exactly when Sale began experiencing shoulder issues. He has held the opposition scoreless in each of his last three starts and is on a 23-inning scoreless inning streak. Overall, Sale owns an AL-best 2.04 ERA with an 11-4 record and a 207/33 K/BB ratio in 141 innings. His 207 strikeouts are the highest total in baseball.

The Red Sox enter Tuesday leading the Yankees by six games in the AL East. The club believes Sale will only miss one start, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Workman, 29, has pitched 18 2/3 innings in the majors this year for the Red Sox, compiling a 2.89 ERA with 19 strikeouts and four walks.