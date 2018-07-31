Cardinals trade Tommy Pham to the Rays

Jeff Passan of Yahoo reports that the St. Louis Cardinals have traded Tommy Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays. He says that Genesis Cabrera, Justin Williams and Roel Ramirez are headed to St. Louis. The Rays are also expected to receive international bonus money in the deal.
Pham, 30, is hitting .248/.331/.399 this year. It’s a disappointment following his outstanding 2018 season in which he hit .306/.411/.520 with 23 homers and garnered some MVP votes. A change of scenery may do him some good while also freeing up playing time for Harrison Bader in the Cardinals’ outfield rotation which has been somewhat unsettled for most of the season.
Cabrera is a 21-year-old pitcher, currently in Double-A. Williams is an outfielder, originally drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round in 2013. He’s played in one big league game and is currently batting .258/.313/.376 at Triple-A Durham. Ramirez is a righty, currently plying his trade in high-A ball.
UPDATE: Nationals GM Mike Rizzo just told Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post that “Bryce is not going anywhere. I believe in this team.”
Thus ends that bit of speculation.
10:26AM: Last night we learned that the Washington Nationals, still treading water in the NL East, below .500 and several games behind the Phillies and Braves, were at least considering a major selloff. Perhaps even including Bryce Harper, who would easily be the biggest name traded at the deadline in some time.
While any trade of Harper seems like it’d be a long shot, it now sounds like even the long shot odds of dealing him are out of the question:
It probably makes a lot of baseball sense to trade Harper given where the Nats are at the moment, but I have no idea how, as an entertainment enterprise, you deal him without your business being construed as a spectacular failure. I mean, if a two-time defending division champ (a) fires it’s 90+ game-winning manager; (b) underachieves spectacularly; and (c) sells off the most famous ballplayer in D.C. in, like, a century, I’m pretty sure it says more about the folks running the team than the players, and I doubt those running the team want that kind of blame.