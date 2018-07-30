Elsa/Getty Images

Twins acquire Tyler Austin from Yankees for Lance Lynn

By Bill BaerJul 30, 2018


Update (7:26 PM ET): The trade is official.

Fancred’s Jon Heyman reports that the Twins have acquired first baseman Tyler Austin and minor league pitcher Luis Rijo from the Yankees in exchange for starter Lance Lynn. Lynn is owed the remainder of his $12 million salary, some of which the Twins will cover in the trade.

Austin, 26, has hit .223/.280/.471 with eight home runs and 23 RBI in 132 plate appearances this season for the Yankees. The Twins could choose to go with Austin full-time at first base next season if the club declines Logan Morrison‘s $8 million option for 2019. If the club picks up that option, Austin could platoon with Morrison. Austin will be under club control through 2022.

Rijo, 19, was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent out of Venezuela. He has pitched in rookie ball as well as Low-A Staten Island and High-A Tampa this season. Altogether, Rijo has posted a 2.77 ERA with 32 strikeouts and three walks in 39 innings of work.

Lynn, 31, got off to an abysmal start, carrying a 5.94 ERA through the end of May. He has turned things around since, compiling a 4.30 ERA in his last 10 starts. Still not great, but better. Overall, the veteran right-hander is 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA and a 100/62 K/BB ratio in 102 1/3 innings.

The Yankees already bolstered the back end of the rotation by acquiring J.A. Happ from the Blue Jays. It would seem Lynn would work in middle relief for the Yankees and serve as an emergency starter if needed.

There’s a “strong possibility” Johnny Cueto needs Tommy John surgery

By Bill BaerJul 30, 2018


Earlier today, the Giants placed starter Johnny Cueto back on the 10-day disabled list with more elbow issues. Cueto missed over two months earlier this season, between late April and early July, with a sprained right elbow. Per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, manager Bruce Bochy said there is a “strong possibility” Cueto will need to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Surgery would end Cueto’s 2018 season, of course, and would almost certainly keep him out for all of 2019 as well. Cueto is under contract through at least 2021, earning $21 million annually. The Giants have a $22 million club option for 2022 with a $5 million buyout.

Cueto, 32, posted a 3.23 ERA with a 38/13 K/BB ratio in 53 innings across nine starts this season.

Cueto’s injury could prompt the 53-54 Giants to commit to selling ahead of tomorrow’s 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline. The Yankees, Phillies, and Indians have expressed interest in outfielder Andrew McCutchen, Jon Morosi reports. McCutchen, Hunter Pence, Nick Hundley, Derek Holland, and Will Smith are among the players who could be moved.