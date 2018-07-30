The Nationals have no idea what they’re doing

Last week we learned that the Nationals were considering becoming sellers at the trade deadline but that they would wait until today to decide what to do, hoping that the weekend series with the Marlins would give them some clarity.

Today the Nationals, having split the series and gained little ground in the standings, can point to nothing in the weekend’s results which give them that sought-after clarity. So whadda they gonna do?

Wait:

Several rival executives believe that the #Nats will stay pat for now, not ready to surrender, but if their fate doesn’t improve, will try to slip players through waivers in August for trades — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 30, 2018

I won’t say indecisiveness has never paid off, but I will say that when it does pay off it’s because of dumb luck, not because it was a smart plan to be indecisive. Good luck to you on that score, Washington.

Against that backdrop, today Jeff Passan reports that the Washington clubhouse “is a mess” with many blaming rookie manager Dave Martinez. Somewhere, Dusty Baker is enjoying a mid-afternoon glass of wine and, by god, I hope it tastes good.

Follow @craigcalcaterra